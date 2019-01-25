Three weeks ago the Brunswick girls and Glynn Academy boys lost their respective games by a combined 54 points in Round 1 of the City Championship at Brunswick Square Garden.
In Round 2 on Friday at the Glass Palace, the underdogs ruled the day.
The Brunswick girls toppled Glynn Academy 44-37, and the Terror boys upset the Pirates 54-51.
“We got our butts handed to us over there,” said Glynn boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “They’re a very good team. We jumped out on them early and they came back and started hitting some shots, and it got out of hand there. We could never get back in the game.
“But I’ve been telling the guys lately, they’re staring to play defense really well now, and I’m saying, ‘Guys, as well as we’re playing defense, we’ve got to start winning some games so it will pay off. Tonight, thank the lord, it paid off tonight.”
In the first boys game, the Red Terrors led after a quarter, but they were outscored 25-4 in the second and eventually fell by 34 points. No matter the occasion, the Glynn boys refused to lose grip of the rope in Round 2.
Trailing by four at the beginning of the second half, Glynn (12-9, 2-5 Region 2-6A) went on a quick 11-2 run to take the lead — nine points coming on three consecutive 3-pointers from Max Hrdlicka, who was named the boys Player of the Game by the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame.
Hrdlicka finished with 14 points, two coming on the play of the night when the sophomore deflected a pass towards his teammate on defense and raced down court. He received the pass, rose, and threw a thunderous dunk down over a Brunswick defender, igniting the crowd.
Haywood admitted he’s never seen a dunk quite like Hrdlicka’s in a high school contest.
“Not in a game of this magnitude, no,” Haywood said. “This is the biggest game; the City Championship, big time rivals, so for him to be able to make that dunk right then…”
The Pirate boys didn’t go down easily despite trailing by seven entering the final quarter. Xavier Bean capped a 9-2 Brunswick run to tie the game at 42 with 4:36 to play, and after back-to-back baskets by Joyful Hawkins, BHS appeared set to steal a victory.
But Willie Murray scored six straight points for Glynn, and after John Forbes retied the game for Brunswick (12-8, 5-1) with two made free throws, Jordan Battle scored five consecutive to salt the game away.
Hawkins put together a monster triple-double performance for the Pirates with 10 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 blocks, but Brunswick didn’t get enough help around the star freshman.
“We knew it would be tough over here, it’s always tough,” Turner said. “They do a good job over here, and I knew they’d be ready to play.
“I’m real disappointed with our seniors. Just did not play well tonight. I’m just disappointed, but hats off to Glynn Academy, they deserved to win the game.”
In the girls game, Brunswick (10-10, 4-2) took a page out of Glynn’s book and delivered the first punch with a stout defensive performance that reverberated throughout the contest.
The Pirates’ girls scored the first five points of the game while holding the Red Terrors off the scoreboard for more than six and a half minutes of play.
“Tonight was one of the first night’s that everybody bought in to what we were trying to do the entire night,” BHS girls head coach Maria Mangram. “We still had some bloops every now and then, but overall, every girl that checked in was dialed in, and they listened to what we were telling them to do.
“Take nothing from Glynn. Glynn is still a great team, but today, we caught them slipping and we were able to get some turnovers when we started pressing them.”
Despite a strong defensive effort from Brunswick to keep the ball out of the paint, Glynn (20-3, 6-1) manufactured offense through its full-court pressure, coming up with steals in the backcourt and converting them into points.
Things continued rolling for the Terror girls through halftime and into the third quarter as they built their lead to 12 on Chmayia Miller’s basket with around three minutes remaining in the period. But just when things appeared darkest, the Pirates made their run.
Feeling like Glynn had gotten comfortable with Brunswick’s tactics defensively, the Pirate girls went into their full-court press while switching out of the 2-3 defense and into the 1-3-1 in an effort to keep the Terrors unbalanced.
The result was a 24-5 run over the final 10 minutes of game time that saw Brunswick erase the deficit and overwhelm Glynn.
While the Pirates’ girls packed the paint and forced the Terrors into difficult shots defensively, on offense they focused on taking the ball to the basket aggressively in an attempt to get the opposing bigs into foul trouble, and it worked like a charm.
Glynn’s ‘Big 3’ — Zoesha Smith, La’trinty Best, and Miller — each fouled out in the fourth quarter. The trio had scored 34 of the team’s 37 points.
“We know they’re a different team without Zoesha,” Mangram said. “Take nothing from her, she played her butt off still, even after she fouled out. I still legit felt like she was still out there.”
Mikaila Brown led Brunswick with 15 points, earning Player of the Game honors.
For the Pirate girls, a victory nearly secures a spot among the top three seeds in the region as they look to avoid the play-in game. For the Terrors, it’s a loss they can grow from.
“It’s a learning experience, of course,” said Glynn girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “We didn’t come to play. We didn’t play as tough as I would have liked.
“Somethings were done out of our control, but we’ve just got to control what we can control, period. We didn’t handle business at the right time.”