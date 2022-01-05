We are in the early days of 2022, but it feels more like 2015 around the Brunswick High girls basketball team.
The BHS girls handled Bradwell Institute 64-36 on Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden to run its unbeaten streak to open the season to 11 in the program’s best start since it won its first 28 games in 2014-15.
Reminiscent of the Lady Pirates’ peak under head coach Maria Mangram, Brunswick used a deep roster to roll in its eighth victory by 20 or more points.
“All season, we’ve been able to play team ball, which is a good thing,” Mangram said. “I think our depth this year is probably the best we’ve had since I’ve been coaching. We normally can sub five for five and not miss a beat.
“I appreciate the fact all of our girls can be interchangeable, and they’re able to go in and play in different positions.”
Egypt Johnson was the Lady Pirates’ leading scorer with 10 points and three made 3s, Jermiyah Ramsey added nine points, and Shania Jones chipped in seven as one of 12 players to score for Brunswick.
Shamya Flanders and Jaleere Nixon each had four points in the first quarter to help the Lady Pirates get rolling offensively in an 18-point period before Brunswick (11-0, 3-0 Region 2-6A) picked up the defensive intensity in the second, holding Bradwell (7-3, 1-2) to just six points in the quarter.
Leading 34-15 at halftime, the Lady Pirates traded baskets with the Lady Tigers early in the third until a quick 13-0 spurt pushed Brunswick’s advantage to 32 points with fewer than two minutes remaining in the period.
A Johnson 3-pointer sparked the run, followed by an old-fashioned 3-point play by Sharkardia Cowart, who then dished out an assist to Ramsey on the fast break. After a basket by Shané Jackson, Patrice Mungin capped the burst with a 3-pointer of her own with Brunswick in the process of cycling out its starters.
Even so, the Lady Pirates only lost three points off their lead in the fourth as the top of the rotation cheered from the bench in a testament to the depth and camaraderie the team has built.
“I tell them, from 1 to 17, it doesn’t matter who is in, we all have to be able to applaud each other and help each other,” Mangram said. “Our ultimate goal is of course to be state champions, but the only way to be able to do that is with everybody. Even if it’s not number such-and-such’s night, you still have to be a good teammate.”
Though Brunswick’s 11th win of the year, it was just the first of what the team deems the second season — a stretch of regular contests filled with region opponents.
In addition to the on-court challenge, the Lady Pirates will be tested on their ability to bring their best night in and night out.
“We’re at the point where we’re Tuesday, Friday, Saturday here on out, so we have to be focused, we have to be careful, treat our bodies right, make sure we’re feeding it the right things and whatever,” Mangram said. “We’re just excited. We’re on our cloud, but we’re trying to maintain it. But it is exciting, I don’t want to take that away from the girls because they’ve been working hard.”
Brunswick hits the road Friday for another region contest against South Effingham before traveling to Douglas the next day for a weekend match against Coffee. Next week features a trio of heavyweight fights at home with Brunswick hosting Richmond Hill, Statesboro and Coffee.
Following a trip to Savannah for a non-region matchup against Beach on Jan. 18, Brunswick hosts Glynn Academy in the City Championship game Jan. 21.
The second season ends with a road game against defending Region 2-6A champion Statesboro on Feb. 2, after which the third season — the region tournament — and the fourth and final segment that is the state playoffs get underway.
“They have goals as a team, and we’ve sat down and discussed them,” Mangram said. “I’m just trying to help them chop those goals off a few at a time. Again, we’re excited. We’re excited about where we are going, and where we are right now. We just know this can be the tough time where you start playing games back to back to back. Their bodies haven’t done that yet.
“This will be a good test for us.”
Brunswick boys 52
Bradwell Institute 49
The Pirates boys are rapidly gaining experience in close contests early this season.
Brunswick High edged Bradwell Institute 52-49 on Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden — its fifth game decided by one possession. The Pirates have also won one contest by one point, while three of the team’s four losses have come by four points combined.
“I think a lot of it is just confidence, learning how to close a game out, wanting the ball during the pressure,” Brunswick boys head coach Chris Turner. “When kids have very little experience, it’s hard for them to break that ice.
“The thing is, this team can get a lot better. A couple times, we really have beaten ourselves. You had a chance to put a game away and you take a bad shot, or you turn the ball over because you’re nervous or something instead of taking care of it and making free throws… That’s called inexperience, immaturity, and it’s almost like a flower, you just have to keep growing, and keep getting better.”
Brunswick (6-4, 1-2 Region 2-6A) graduated nine seniors from last year’s team, leaving the team with a dearth of varsity experience in its rotation, which has been apparent at times this season.
One of those moments occurred against Bradwell (4-6, 0-3) when the team appeared poised to run away with the contest. After carrying a nine-point advantage into halftime, the Pirates let the Tigers back into the game with a 10-2 run to open the third quarter that trimmed the lead to one point.
Brunswick responded with its own 9-0 spurt, but three straight Bradwell baskets to close the third, and another to open the fourth, ensured the Pirates would find themselves in another dogfight down the stretch.
Though BHS never trailed in the second half, Bradwell closed to within a point with around the two-minute mark in the final period, and again with less than a minute on the clock.
Each time, Brunswick responded with points of its own, first on a basket by Jason Newmans and then on a couple of game-icing free throws by Riyon Rankin.
Rankin finished with a game-high 15 points, along with nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks in one of the finest performances of his young career.
“I’ve been so proud of him,” Turner said. “He didn’t play a minute on varsity last year as a sophomore, had a good JV year, he’s working to get stronger. Obviously the kid is unbelievably talented as far as being able to fly, but he’s getting better — he’s one of our best shooters as well…
“He’s working on his ball handling right now is what his big deal is, and getting stronger, but he can become mentally tougher. I think, at first, he probably didn’t think he was quite good enough to play, but boy, right now he’s as good as any kid we’ve got. He’s productive, and the great thing about Riyon is he’s a great kid. He’s humble, he’s hungry, he’s a grateful kid, he’s just a pleasure to coach.”
Saje Alston continued his strong play to open the season with 12 points and eight rebounds against Bradwell, and Johnson ended the night with nine points, six of which came during the third quarter to stymie the Tigers’ run.
“Obviously Camarion has played a lot of minutes, he started as a freshman for us,” Turner said. “In his earlier years, he had to play some point because we had more scoring around him, but right now he’s getting a chance to play a lot on the wing, and that’s where he can be real effective. His scoring average has gone up, he’s a rebounder, he can pass the ball, he’s probably one of our better defenders when it boils down to it, and he’s worked hard… He’s had a good year for us so far.”