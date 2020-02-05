A rare 3:30 p.m. tip-off may have contributed to a sluggish start, but once the Brunswick High girls woke up, they raced past Bradwell Institute 56-44 and into the Region 2-6A Tournament finals Wednesday at The Glass Palace.
The Tigers (18-8) scored the first five points of the contest and led 10-5 with fewer than three minutes to play in the opening quarter before the Pirates (17-8) came roaring back.
“We started a little sluggish, and I don’t know why,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “But we just had to settle down and do what we know we can do. Once everybody settled down, it worked.
“We still made some turnovers down the stretch, but we played very well trying to get the first rebound and things that we worked on all week, they executed today.”
Brunswick closed the first quarter with nine straight points and continued to roll through the opening portion of the second. By the time Bradwell made its first basket of the second quarter, Brunswick had put together a 20-1 run fueled by strong defensive possessions punctuated by cleaning up on the boards.
Bradwell had few chances to score second-chance points against Brunswick, especially in the first half as the Pirates crashed the glass and held the Tigers to one shot on most trips down the floor.
“That’s what we had been harping on all week, don’t give them chance after chance after chance, because on those possessions they did get multiple chances, they got a 3-pointer, or they ended up getting a shot off,” Mangram said.
Ka’liyah Tillman made the Pirates pay with three 3s when the Pirates were unable to secure the defensive rebound, and Tigers standout Jada Brooks still managed to finish with a game-high 17 points, but she had to work to score each and every one of them.
However, at one point in the second quarter Brunswick got a bit too aggressive on defense and started racking up the fouls, giving Bradwell some easy points at the charity stripe, helping trim the 14-point deficit to nine at the half.
The Pirates finished the first half with 11 fouls, including nine in the second quarter. The game could have been much closer down the stretch had the Tigers not shot 10-of-21 from the free throw line.
A point of emphasis in the locker room, Brunswick did a much better job of playing strong defense without fouling in the second half, committing just six fouls over the final 16 minutes of game time.
“At halftime we said, ‘You can play good defense, but without fouling,’” Mangram said. “That’s what we talked about at halftime, and they made the adjustment.”
A Bradwell 3-pointer to open the second half cut the Brunswick lead to six, but that would ultimately be the closest the Tigers would get the rest of the game.
Keya Daniels scored the Pirates’ first seven points of the third quarter — she’d finish with a team-high 15 — pushing the lead back to 10 in the process.
Brunswick held Bradwell to within arm’s length the rest of the contest, with the game never getting closer than at least three possessions at any point over the final quarter — a mild surprise for the rubber game between programs that saw their regular-season games decided by a total of seven points.
Eleven different players scored for the Pirates in the win, but other than Daniels, Makaila Brown was the only to breach double-digits, finishing with 14 points. Brown played sparingly her last time at The Glass Palace in Brunswick’s 48-40 loss to Glynn Academy on Jan. 3.
Mangram said her team’s leading scorer wasn’t in her groove at the time, but she clearly found her edge in her return despite starting the game on the bench.
“We didn’t start her, and she wasn’t in trouble or anything, she just kind of wanted to get into the flow of the game first before being out there,” Mangram said. “I think, moving forward, that’s what we’re going to do.”
With the win, Brunswick moves on to the region tournament finals for a rematch against Glynn Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday, but perhaps even more importantly, the Pirates guaranteed themselves a game at Brunswick Square Garden for the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.