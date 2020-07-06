Brunswick High’s football program suspended activities for a few days this week after learning a couple of players tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came the day before the Georgia High School Association loosened restrictions on workouts once more.
“On Sunday, all football operations at Brunswick High were suspended until Wednesday as a couple of players tested positive for COVID-19,” Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters said in a statement Monday. “We decided to suspend football operations for a couple of days just to be sure we had a good plan in place when football starts back Wednesday.”
Coming out of a dead period last week, the GHSA permitted players to return to voluntary practice with intra-squad scrimmages, sports-specific equipment, and groups of up to 50 allowed, including the re-grouping of participants if done safely.
The GHSA also permitted schools to hold cheerleading, softball and volleyball tryouts, though masks or face coverings are still recommended, and football players, are not allowed to wear helmets, shoulder pads, girdles, knee or thigh pads at any time.
Before dead week, Glynn Academy suspended its football practices for a week after a couple of its players tested positive for COVID-19 and engaged in a deep cleaning of the facilities.
Brunswick football will undergo a similar cleaning process, but it won’t be out of practice quite as long.
“With all athletic activities being suspended last week due to the GHSA dead week, we decided that we just needed a couple days to get a plan in place to return safely to normal summer football activities,” Waters said. “We will re-clean all of the facilities and make sure that all of the coaches and players know our expectations and the guidelines before we allow them to return Wednesday.”
The Coastal Health District reported 1,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Glynn County as of 5 p.m. Monday, an 128 percent increase since last week.