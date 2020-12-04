The Pirates hung with the top-ranked team in Class 6A on their home field for a half Friday night.
But ultimately, Brunswick High succumb to injuries and penalty flags in a 48-21 loss to No. 1 Lee County in Leesburg.
The talented Trojans took a 14-0 lead through one quarter until the Pirates scraped back to score its own touchdown and cut its deficit in half going into the second half.
Lee pulled away in the third quarter with three straight scores to go up 34-7 in its pursuit of a fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Brunswick struck paydirt again to open the fourth quarter and climb back to within 20 points, but it didn’t have enough left in the tank to get any closer.
Along with quarterback KJ Lee, who left the game with a head injury in the third quarter, offensive lineman David Newbauer and safety Ivan Johnson were among the Pirates’ starters to go down throughout the contest.
When combined with the multitude of flags on the night, Brunswick had a deep hole to try to climb out of.
“Injuries and a lot of flags, you can’t overcome those to beat a team like Lee’s — and then we’re also at their place,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender.
Howling winds were also a factor working against Brunswick in the first and third quarters against Lee. Going against the wind, the Pirates struggled to pass or punt in two of the four periods.
Entering the contest, Pender knew his team’s matchup against Lee County would be a measuring stick for the program four years into his tenure. The Pirates aren’t championship contenders quite yet, but Pender is excited about the team’s future.
“Take the score out of the equation; we can play with this team,” Pender said. “That gives me a lot of confidence for us moving forward with our program, a lot of confidence.
“We’re in a really good spot with our program.”