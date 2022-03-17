Brunswick High struggled in the batters’ box and on the mound, losing 3-0 to Statesboro in the second game of the Region 2-6A series Wednesday at Bud Couch Field.
Caden Purvis took the mound for the Pirates (7-7, 1-4) and instantly struggled with his command and location, throwing seven straight balls and a wild pitch. After a leadoff walk, Statesboro (10-5, 4-1) scored two runs in the top half of the first and never looked back.
On the mound for the Blue Devils was Dylan Gronefeld. He made quick work of the top of the Pirates lineup in the first, throwing five pitches and forcing three flyouts.
“Yeah, he did a great job, I told our guys he’s a lot like Dent,” Brunswick manager Greg Roberts said after the 3-0 defeat. “He goes right at you, and he throws three pitches for strikes. He gave us exactly what we thought, we just did a very poor job of using the whole field. He threw a lot of things away from us. He has got a lot of arm side run (pitching style) and we can continue to hit pop-up after pop-up instead of trying to drive the ball to right field.”
After giving up a one-out single, Brunswick got out of the inning by throwing out the runner at second and forcing a ground ball out two pitches later.
In the bottom half of the second, Gronefeld continued his hot start by striking out Jonathan Landers then forcing two quick outs in the field.
Brunswick’s batters were able to make contact off Gronefeld, but they could not get the ball to drop in play.
Statesboro started the top half of the inning with a leadoff single. After a wild pitch that moved the runner to second, Purvis would strike out the next batter before being pulled for Elijah Wellman after two and a thirds of pitching.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that we are comfortable with, to be able to go to and get Caden right there right quick and trust that Elijah is going to do what he does,” Roberts said. “We are still trying to figure out who those guys are. We know Dent is our guy and we are comfortable with Riley, but we still have three or four guys that we are trying to piece together and see who is going to fill that role. We have pitched five guys and at times they have done well and at times they have mailed it and not done so well. We are still trying to figure it out but we need to figure it out in a hurry.”
Wellman would get out of trouble with two ground ball outs, stranding the Blue Devils runners on second and third.
Still only down 2-0, the Pirates approached the batter’s box in the third with jumping ahead on Gronefeld’s pitches. Three pop-outs later, Gronefeld got out of the inning in 10 pitches.
“I felt like tonight our intensity wasn’t very good,” Roberts said. “We gave up two early runs, and we scored 13 over there on Monday and we come over here and we are down two it’s like the air was let out of us. Its growing pains, and we have got to figure out how to compete even down by two. We didn’t have a lot of intensity in the dugout, I felt like we had some tough feelings throughout the game from some bad at-bats, caring the emotions with us a little too much. We’ve got to grow up and get over it.”
After a few more three-up and three-down innings by both Wellman and Gronefeld, the Blue Devils were able to tack on one more insurance run in the sixth inning.
Statesboro rallied off three singles in the inning, with the runner scoring from third to push the lead to 3-0. With runners on the corners and two outs, the Blue Devils sent Jordan Fennell to second but he would be thrown out by Isaiah Brauda to end the inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, Brauda singled on the first pitch of his at-bat to snap Gronefeld’s perfect game and no-hitter with one fellow swing. With the relief of not being part of history, the Pirates woke up in the dugout but Gronefeld bounced back and forced three flyouts.
Wellman made quick work of the Blue Devils in the top half of the seventh and with three outs remaining to put together a rally, the Pirates had hope. In four and third innings of work, Wellman struck out three batters and allowed three hits and a run in relief for Purvis.
Riley Morgan lead off the inning by reaching first on a fielding error by the Blue Devils shortstop. Morgan would move to second base on a passed ball, giving the Pirates their first runner in scoring position all night.
Matthew Neal struck out looking but Landers singled to center field to put runners on the corners with one out. Roland Chance stepped up to the plate, looking to make contact out of the infield for Morgan to run, but he hit into the game-ending double-play. Gronefeld earned the complete-game shutout, allowing two hits in 73 pitches.
After winning the first game 13-0 and dropping the second game 3-0, the Pirates have an opportunity to win two out of three tonight at 6 p.m. in Statesboro.
“Our whole thing has been win the week, win the week,” Roberts said. “Last week was the first week we hadn’t won all year. We have got to get back to winning two out of three. When you win two out of three the rest of the way out, we are in pretty good shape. We have just got to figure out how to win this rubber match on Friday at their place.
“I feel good going up there, I like who we’ve got going. We just have to do some things offensively to minimize damage at times and we have to do some things to fight even when you get behind.”