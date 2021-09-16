A lightning strike delayed kickoff 30 minutes, and a torrential downpour fell throughout the first half, but circumstances wouldn’t keep the Pirates from handling business.
Brunswick High (4-0) racked up close to 300 yards of offense and built a 35-point advantage in just three quarters of work, cruising to a 41-6 victory over Islands (2-2) on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Both teams struggled to snap, catch, or simply just hold onto the ball on the wet, soppy evening — Islands’ lone score coming on a screen pass that hit the Brunswick receiver in the chest before popping into the air and eventually into the hands of a defender, who took it the other way fewer than four minutes into the contest.
Brunswick also turned the ball over on a 36-yard punt return midway through the second quarter that saw Jayden Drayton lose the ball out of the end zone for a touchback just before crossing the goal line.
“We made some mistakes here and there that are uncharacteristic,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “We did real well on special teams, and then we cost ourselves. We should of had a touchdown, and trying to reach the ball out, we drop it, so we don’t get the touchdown there. We drop a punt. Uncharacteristic things.
“Some times on wet nights, bad things happen. We’re just glad we got through this one… Overall it was a good night.”
But Brunswick blocked the extra point to hold on to a 7-6 advantage, and it got the six points right back when Ree Simmons capped off a quick seven-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Led by Simmons and backfield mate Chuckobe Hill, the Brunswick running game sliced through Islands with little resistance in the first half. The Pirates totaled 172 yards on the ground over the first 24 minutes of play with Simmons, Drayton and Leon Charlton each finding the end zone via the run.
Hill also scored on a 16-yard pass from Sutton Ellis on the first drive on one of the Pirates’ few successful pass attempts of the night. The Pirates went into halftime just 2-of-4 for 25 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“We ran the ball well obviously; we had no choice,” Pender said. “We had a couple of throws, but you couldn’t really get the ball out to the wideouts — it was so soaking wet. The one pick-6 hit our wideout in the chest.”
While Brunswick was able to overcome the issues caused by the inclement weather, Islands appeared to be disheartened by it. The Sharks finished the first half with just 21 yards of offense, and their biggest play — a 50-yard run — ended in a lost fumble.
Leading 35-6 at halftime, the Pirates forced a Sharks three-and-out to open the second half, but a muffed return gave Islands second life on the possession. Still, Brunswick snuffed the ensuing possession out too, bringing about an Islands turnover on downs inside the 10-yard line.
Facing third-and-short on the resulting offensive possession, the Pirates got a 59-yard catch and run from Hill to set up the final score of the game — a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Charlton with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Brunswick played reserves much of the final quarter with a big lead in tow and the City Championship around the corner.
“We’re glad we got it in, it’s over, we got out of this without any significant injuries, so that’s good,” Pender said. “Now we’ve got to get ready for next week.”