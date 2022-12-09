Opening Region 2-6A play with the crosstown rivals opening the first game of the City Championship series, the Brunswick High boys earned the upper hand with a 50-39 win over Glynn Academy.
Neither team played exceptionally well in the opening quarter with both sides turning the ball over and missing wide-open shots that they usually make against other foes on the hardwood.
With the score 7-5 in favor of Brunswick High after one quarter of play, the game came to life in the second as the Pirates crashed the boards.
Freshman Heze Kent and senior Riyon Rankin put together second-chance points on the board and forced early foul trouble on Glynn’s big men. This forced Glynn’s head coach Terrance Haywood to go to his bench early and hope to find guys that could stop second chance opportunities.
The two may have only combined for five of the teams 20 points in the second quarter, but the effort in the rebounding department allowed players such as senior guard Camarion Johnson and sophomore guard Caleb Butler to put forth high-percentage shots to hurt the Terrors.
Keeping the game close in the second quarter, the Terrors were able to open the quarter on a quick 4-0 run to gain the lead before having to trust the three-point shots of Shane Payne and Corey Fisher to keep the game close.
In the final 10 seconds of the quarter, the two teams traded blows as Brunswick hit a three-pointer before Fisher received the inbounds pass and heaved a halfcourt shot that sunk into the bottom of the net to put the Terrors down 27-18.
