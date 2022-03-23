The prep track stars were out in force this past weekend at the annual Bob Hayes Invitational in Jacksonville, Fla.
Competing at Raines High School, there were 122 performances that met the standard for the MileSplit U.S. Second Team among the more than 1,000 athletes in attendance, including 40 that met the MileSplit U.S. First Team standard.
Among those first team performances, Brunswick High’s Riyon Rankin high jump of 6-feet, 8-inches that earned him the top spot at the event.
“They actually stopped the whole entire meet just to have him jump,” said Pirates track coach Brian Edwards. “That was pretty exciting for the young man. He attempted to break the meet record of 7-2, and missed it by a millimeter.”
Rankin, who still holds the honors of highest jump in the nation this season at 7 feet, has planted himself firmly in the spotlight within the world of track and field as a junior, but he was just one of 38 different Pirates to compete in Jacksonville.
The Brunswick girls were represented by Akeelah Bryan, De’Nya Coleman, Tamya Elkins, Shamya Flanders, Taylor Hankerson, Sydney Haywood, Shané Jackson, Emma Kirkland, Vivan Lawless, Riley Letson, Shakaylah Pinkston, Shaneyce Quick, Cocoa Ramsey, Rhianna Smith and Nija Story
Made up of Bryan, Flanders, Ramsey and Smith, the girls’ 4x100-meter relay team ran a 50.63 in the preliminaries to earn a spot in the finals, where they ultimately finished sixth overall with a time of 50.65.
Bryan and Flanders also competed in the high jump, where both were among the competitors tied for eighth with a leap of 4-10.25. Lawless earned a top 10 finish as well, placing ninth in the pole vault with height of 7-02.5.
Representing the Brunswick boys were Marquial Alford, Michun Collins, Devon Cumming, Jayden Drayton, J’Shawn Gibson, Nick Gray, Kavion Hall, Zebulon Jackson, Jaden Joyner, Keon Leggett, Andrew Magalsk, Jamal Merriweather, Darron Monroe, Mathew Moore, An Nhien Do, Binh Nhien Do, Rankin, Zack Reed, Alex Salgado, Emory Thorthon, Naverious Williams, Jashawn Wilson and Daniel Zamudio
In addition to Rankin’s victory, the Pirates saw Salgado finish fifth in pole vault with height of 10-11.75. Gray also ran the 110-meter hurdles in 15.22 to claim a spot in the finals, where he’d finish eighth overall with a time of 15.27.
Many other Pirates put up strong performances during the event as well.
“We had some kids actually P.R. just because the event and the type of things that were going on around that event,” Edwards said.
The 53rd edition of the Bob Hayes Invitational might have been the most exciting yet with a number of records falling in a variety of different events. One highlight was watching DeLand senior Kevar Williams run the fastest wind-legal 100-meter dash in the country this year at 10.37 seconds.
“That was a great experience,” Edwards said. “Florida, they have a different type of speed, so it was just good going down in that environment. It felt like the state track meet. It was good for the kids to go down, go compete against kids they’ve never seen before, and to see how the other kids handle themselves on the track.”