Third time’s the charm?
Brunswick High hopes to make it so today when it hosts Coffee County for a 7 p.m. tipoff in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
The Pirates lost a pair of games against the Trojans earlier this season, falling 72-57 in Douglas on Dec. 15 and 73-66 at Brunswick Square Garden on Jan. 19.
Brunswick head coach Chris Turner also coached an all-star game together with Coffee’s Pernell Smith last year, so he and his team are extremely cognizant of the challenge that lies before them.
“Number one, they’re very well coached,” Turner said. “Coffee has got some really good players. They’re physical. They beat people on the offensive boards, and they beat people in transition.
“It’s going to be key for us to somewhat stay close or win the rebound battle and not give up easy transition buckets.”
Led by seniors Jayce Moore and Mackenzie McFatten, Coffee enters the second round at 24-4 following a 75-61 victory over Morrow in the first round.
Moore is a savvy, intelligent player that plays bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame would suggests. He averages 9.0 rebounds to go along with 18.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals. Against Brunswick, he’s stepped his game up another notch, totaling 50 points and 22 rebounds in the two previous meetings.
McFatten is a 6’8 lefty committed to Georgia Southern, and he’s demonstrated the ability to score, rebound, and defend, averaging 12.5 points, 8.6 boards, 2.9 blocks, and 1.3 steals per contest.
Surrounding the Trojans’ two standouts is a team of players that understand their roles and play hard and physical basketball.
“They’re a team where if you don’t punch back, they’ll knock you out,” Turner said.
Losses against Coffee kicked off a couple of Brunswick’s most trying stretches of the season as the team would go on to lose the next three games following both regular-season meetings. But with wins in each of their last five, the Pirates are playing some of their best ball of the season coming into the most important matchup of the year.
Sheydan “Shakey” Baggs’ continued transition into the point guard role has been a huge boon for the Pirates and they’re desire to play inside-out. The ability to beat his man off the dribble, drive into the teeth of the defense, and dish out to open 3-point shooters on the perimeter has made Baggs invaluable to the team’s success.
“He’s done a good job in transitioning that into being able to make plays, not only for his self, but for others,” Turner said. “A lot of those 3s you see us knocking down are from Shakey driving, drawing the defenders and kicking it.
“We’re hoping he can continue to be the ‘Pirate Playmaker,’ that’s what I’m calling him.”
Baggs averages more than 10 points, six rebounds, and five steals per game for Brunswick, growing as a person and a player while moving from the wing to the point his senior season. He’s scored 29 points in two games against Coffee.
“Since we’ve moved him to the point, (Baggs) has been a big-time playmaker for us,” Turner said. “He’s a really good athlete, a really good basketball player, but he’s also a really complete player.”
Xavier Bean has also provided a shot in the arm to the Pirates with some clutch baskets down the stretch of his sophomore season, including 11 points in the first-round victory against Lakeside.
“He’s a natural scorer, can really shoot the ball, can really score, and has really played well in some games for us this year,” Turner said.