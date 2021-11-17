In the first-ever flag football game between the two schools, the Brunswick High Lady Pirates took down the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors 19-7.
Both of the schools formed flag football programs at the beginning of the school year as an opportunity for girls to learn and play football.
Although both schools entered the game winless, they were playing other schools that had years of experience.
The records didn’t stop the rivals from bringing their all for the biggest game of the year.
As fans, cheerleaders, and band members filled out the home side of the Glynn County Stadium, the atmosphere was as electric.
Glynn Academy (0-8) won the toss and deferred to the second half.
With the Lady Pirates (1-7) taking the field, Azare’ah Wilson was one of three quarterbacks to take the field.
On the second play of the game, Wilson was intercepted by the Lady Terrors Miracle Turner, her first of four in the game.
Glynn Academy’s offense looked far different than its game versus Johnson the week prior, running motion from one side of the field with two quarterbacks in Mady Wilson and Amelia Sullivan in the backfield.
In five plays, the Lady Terrors put the first touchdown on the board on an end-around by Tiffany Morrell.
As Brunswick took the field for its second possession of the game, Taylor Hankerson became the second quarterback to take snaps.
Her presence on the field was dynamic with her track star speed to move the ball down the field. Glynn’s defense couldn’t contain Hankerson, allowing her to score on a 25-yard rushing touchdown.
Brunswick didn’t convert the extra point conversion, trailing 7-6 with 13 minutes left in the first half.
Glynn’s offense ran back on the field looking to connect on a deep ball route. On the first play of the drive, Wilborn took the double handoff and threw a deep ball to Ava Maloney. Maloney was all alone in the secondary but missed the ball by inches. Glynn would run this play more in the game.
After turning the ball over on downs on the exact same play, Brunswick’s offense took over with Wilson as quarterback.
Offsetting penalties hurt the Lady Pirates who had a big play taken back. Two plays later Turner intercepted Wilson’s pass for the second time.
Glynn’s offense struggled to move the ball against Brunswick’s defense, who understood their assignments after the opening drive of the game. The Lady Pirates stood their ground and forced a punt to midfield.
Hankerson, returning as quarterback, moved the ball quickly down the field for a goal and go downs for the offense.
After three plays resulted in one yard, Brunswick needed to reach the end zone. With Glynn’s defense knowing the ball would be thrown, the Lady Pirates brought in its third quarterback of the game.
As the ball traveled in the air and Glynn tried to deflect the ball away, it landed in the hands of Paris Maxwell for the 20-yard score.
The Lady Pirates took the lead and never looked back.
Glynn Academy had one last drive before the end of the half to regain try and regain the lead. After a 9-yard pass from Sullivan to Emma Barron, Brunswick’s rushers swarmed the quarterbacks of Glynn, tallying two sacks before entering the half.
Glynn’s rusher Damya Thomas would return the favor with two of her own sacks as time expired, trying to energize her teammates for a second half comeback.
With a physical game going back and forth between the bricks, the Lady Terrors were running quarterback keepers while mixing in short and long passing plays.
Unable to march far enough down the field in the opening drive and, they were forced to punt.
Glynn’s defense showed its resiliency in the passing game, as Trinity Fuselier picked off the Brunswick pass for the team’s third interception of the night.
Sullivan and Wilborn were unable to find their receivers after the turnover and were forced to punt.
Brunswick would give the ball right back, throwing another interception to Turner.
With time slowly escaping them and trailing by one score, Glynn couldn’t find any offense to shake the pesky Brunswick defense. On 4th down the Lady Terrors offense stayed on the field. Before releasing the deep ball pass, Wilborn was sacked by Hankerson who took matters into her own hand.
“She’s really intelligent, so we were using her intelligence to our advantage, especially with it being a new sport,” Brunswick head coach Warren McClendon said about Hankerson. “She was really taking everything in and saying OK we want to slow it down and at the same time look and see what they are giving us and take advantage of that.”
Hankerson helped the team move deep into Glynn territory with back-to-back rushes, accumulating 30 yards.
Brunswick would seal the deal with a 20-yard touchdown by Tamaya Elkins, who ran from one side of the field to the other before scoring to extend the lead to 19-7.
The two teams exchanged interceptions, giving five on the night for Glynn.
As the final horn sounded the Brunswick High team celebrated by running, hugging, and doing cartwheels.
“It was an awesome experience and I think the girls really enjoyed it,” McClendon said. “We had our pregame meal and my wife talked to the girls and talked about finishing strong and to not give up on anything...we are just really excited and happy about the game.”
While receiving the City Championship trophy for the first time, the team knew they had just started a foundation for the program to build.
Glynn Academy head coach Daniel Meyers thought his team played their best flag football of the season.
“We missed out on some passes on offense that were open, and couldn’t connect,” Meyers said about the game. “Kudos to Brunswick High they made great adjustments. Our defense played lights out. (We) Gave up three touchdowns, one of them was a lucky one that we should have knocked the ball down on. I’m really proud of these girls. I couldn’t be more proud of them. We had a great season, and I’m excited for next year and the future.”
Meyers said his team was upset with the loss, but said they have a plan in place to build a program at Glynn Academy.
“We just broke out of the locker room and I’ve got some upset athletes,” Meyers said. “It’s supposed to hurt, it’s athletics. If it doesn’t hurt, you don’t care. I hope they take this in and take the offseason seriously. We are looking to build a program here. We are going to run an offseason program, we are going to run middle school and elementary school camps. Really looking to develop this sport in Glynn County.”