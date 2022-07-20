Golden Isles hoopers are invited to get some work in next week at Brunswick Christian Academy.
Brunswick Christian is holding a three-day basketball camp led by coaches Aaron Saunders and Keith Olive from 2-6 p.m. this upcoming Monday through Wednesday at the school for youth ballers going into first through sixth grade.
The cost is $75 per camper, which also covers the cost of a camp T-shirt. Campers are encouraged to eat lunch before attending each session, and to bring a snack and their own water bottle.
To register for the Brunswick Christian basketball camp, contact Christy Saunders at 912-288-2444 or email cgpp123@aol.com.