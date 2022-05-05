It’s been so far, so good for Brunswick High and new head coach Garrett Grady in the early days of spring practice.
The Pirates opened up their spring session Monday with Grady leading his first practice as the leading man of the program he first joined as an assistant under former head coach Sean Pender in 2017.
“It’s been a great experience,” Grady said following Wednesday’s practice. “There’s a lot of energy out here, these guys are giving us their all. Today was a really good day. I’m happy with where we’re at. It was way better than the first day, so we’re getting better a little bit at a time.”
Although Grady is still getting his feet wet in his new role, there is plenty of experience on the roster entering the 2022 season.
The foundation of a team that went 11-1 en route to a City Championship, a Region 2-6A title, and a top 10 offense and defense in Class 6A in terms of points per game is set to return for another run at a state championship.
“We’ve got 28 seniors, and with the experience coming back in the trenches, on defense, and at certain positions on offense with our receiver group,” Grady said. “It’s really, really good to have that experience because we can sort of coach on the fly, you can make adjustments real quick, and our guys are picking up stuff.”
In the trenches, Brunswick is set to feature three players who have already earned major Division I offers with more likely to follow.
Rising senior defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas committed to Wake Forest in March, rising senior offensive tackle Jamal Merriweather committed to University of Central Florida in April, and this month, rising junior outside linebacker Devin Smith has picked up offers from Cincinnati and Iowa State.
Lionell Twitty is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound outside linebacker that lines up opposite Smith in the Pirates’ 3-4 defense, and he could be in for a breakout coming off a junior season that saw him record 28 tackles and two tackles for a loss in earning all-region honorable mention.
Slotting in alongside reigning Region Defensive 2-6A Player of the Year Thomas on the defensive line is River Creel, who notched 31 tackles, a sack and a blocked punt as a sophomore before qualifying for the state wrestling championships at 285 in the winter
“Having Devin Smith, Ka’Shawn, River, Jordan Jimmerson and Lionel Twitty, and you go against that defense every day, I just told our offensive line guys: ‘We’re going to get better,’” Grady said. “You’re not going to see too much of a better front than you do everyday at practice. Iron sharpens iron — I’ve used that phrase before, I live by it.”
With the elder, more seasoned players helping their peers learn the playbook, get lined up correctly, and adjust to the staff’s demands, it allows the coaches more time and space to coach. It’s still spring, but the Pirates looked loaded for another run.
Brunswick is also doing some off the field work this month as it looks to raise the proceeds needed to fund its football season.
On Thursday, the Pirates held their 50/50 raffle and silent auction at Skipper’s Fish Camp. Supporters of Brunswick High football can do their part to help the program at First Friday, where the team will have donation tables set up at Southern Hanger and The Rose & Vine.
“We’ve got our discount cards out right now,” Grady said. “They are $25 a piece, and you can access local restaurants, and once you buy the card and access it online, there are 300,000 different stores and discounts you can get.
“It’s a really good fundraiser through Leading Edge. We’re just trying to raise funds to get these guys to camps, feed these guys, and all the gear that they get.”