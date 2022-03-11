Brunswick boys split season series with Richmond Hill, girls struggled
After the teams worst performance of the season against its cross-town rivals, Brunswick boys soccer bounced back with a 2-1 win over Richmond Hill, Friday.
The weather played a factor for a majority of the first half, with players slipping and struggling to control the ball.
Richmond Hill had the first few minutes in Brunswick’s final third, with goalkeeper Jerry Martinez making big plays to keep any Wildcat shot from finding the back of the net.
Brunswick finally broke through in the 29th minute, when co-captain Oscar Cruz dedicated his way through the Wildcats box and put his shot past arguably the regions best goalkeeper in Kyle Diesman, for the first goal of the night.
The Wildcats wouldn’t let the goal stop them from continuing to play their style, by pressing the Pirates and either forcing errant passes or controlling the midfield. In the 25’ minute, Richmond Hill’s Gustavo Gonzalez smashed in his right footed shot past the outreach of Martinez to tie the game.
Richmond Hill had the chance to add another goal quickly after its first, but a big time stop by Cristofer Castillo forced only a throw-in.
With the game tied 1-1 after the half, the Pirates were able to find their way to score the game winning goal with 19 minutes left in the game.
Richmond Hill’s Seth Haggray had every header under control all night long, but after winning the first loose ball with Cruz by his side, the second attempt with Cruz battling for position allowed Danny German to pick up the ball inside the box and free with space.
Diesman ran out from his box to challenge German’s shot, but the forward dinked the ball over the keeper and into the back of the net away from any challenging Wildcats on the goal line.
