The Brunswick boys soccer team scored three goals and kept a clean sheet Tuesday at the Glynn County Stadium, defeating Wayne County 3-0.
Still early in the season, the Pirates had to find themselves in the opening minutes of the contest.
Wayne County came out attacking, pushing the Brunswick defense back, and getting shots on goal over the first 10 minutes.
However the Pirates soon settled down, and the Yellow Jackets rarely threatened inside the box.
After missing a few chances of its own, Brunswick found the back of the net for their first goal of the night off of a set piece.
J.B. Santos, from roughly 25 yards out, curled the ball into the box. With the ball taking a deflection off of a Yellow Jacket, Santos’ ball crossed the goal line with 5:25 left in the first half of play.
From that moment, the Pirates were in control.
Coming out of halftime still leading 1-0, head coach Enrique Power could be heard from the sidelines telling his players to turn around and press.
“We have a lot of young guys on the team which means we have a lot of energy,” Power said after the game. “One thing that we do really well is pressing up top, and when we win the ball, we have kids like (Oscar Cruz) and Austin Clarke who can finish from anywhere. That’s one of the things that makes us good.”
Doing so, the Pirates left the Yellow Jackets on their toes and forced them to make quick passes away from the pressure.
Brunswick got its second goal of the night off of a volley by Cruz. He ran after the deflected shot from a teammate and smashed the ball into the back of the net with 19 minutes left in the game.
With the game in their hands, the Pirates didn’t let up on their pressure or opportunities to put shots on target.
In a five-minute stretch, the team not only had three strong corner takes, but forced Wayne’s goalkeeper to make constant leaps in the arm to punch the ball away from a possible Pirate.
Brunswick grabbed their third goal off of another set piece. After a teammate was fouled just outside the 18-yard box on the left side, Jacob Nieves stepped up to the dead ball and placed a perfect kick off his right foot into the net.
“Set pieces, that has always been our thing,” Power said. “We work super hard on set pieces: corners, free kicks, anything that is a set piece. That is one of the things that makes us really strong is whenever we are having a bad game like today, set pieces are what can get us out of trouble.”
With the game in hand and a defeated Wayne County team wanting to end the suffering, they attempted one last shot on sophomore goalie Jerry Martinez.
“Last year he had Zane Rosenbaum, who was all-region in front of him,” Power said. “This year he has kind of made us forget about Zane. he has just stepped up, hes a junior and he still has a year with us. We are really happy for him.”
The undefeated Pirates have scored 17 goals in three games and have allowed only two goals to be scored on them. The team will face their first region opponent Friday, when they take on the Statesboro Blue Devils (1-3, 0-2).
Brunswick girls 1
Wayne County 1
In the first game of the evening, the Brunswick girls team started slow, but found ways to punish the back line of defense of Wayne County in what ultimately ended in a 1-1 tie.
With a team that is a mix of underclassmen and upperclassmen, the Pirates (0-2-1) started the game slower than many had hoped for. The Yellow Jackets (1-2-1) were able to tee off shots on goalie Georgia Lawless who had no trouble showing off her skills in front of the net.
“Georgia is even better in the field,” said Brunswick girls head coach Greg Sturm. “Georgia is very experienced, she’s played a lot of travel soccer growing up. She likes goalie, but she can pretty much play anywhere on the field. She makes things happen, and I’m looking forward to her being on the field a little bit and showing what she can do.”
After the first 15 minutes or so, the Pirates started to click and look dangerous at Glynn County Stadium. Every pass started at the feet of Emma Counts, who then made through ball passes to her three forwards. Counts passes would be pivotal for Brunswick to get shots on goal.
The three forwards struggled to stay onside for a majority of the first half, with head coach Greg Sturm instructing his players to level themselves with the last defender and to be patient.
In the second half, the Pirates look like a different team as they capitalized on mistakes by the Yellow Jackets.
“I told them they play a really high defensive line,” Sturm said about halftime adjustments. “Once we get possession of the ball in the midfield, we need to look if we can put the ball up over the top and run in on it.”
The first chance of the second half, although ruled offside before the shot, forward Alayna Molina received a pass from Counts and dribbled the ball into the box and took a shot at the goalkeeper. The shot was parried away but right to the feet of Lourdes Royal who made sure to find the back of the net for her team.
With much disgust from fans who’d been waiting for a non offside call to go the way of the Pirates, the team would respond with a goal that would count later on.
With 35:10 left in the second half to play, Counts stood at the left corner flag to deliver a cross to her teammates. The ball took a deflection off of a Yellow Jacket player and ended up at the feet of Royal. Having a goal disallowed minutes earlier, Royal buried the rebounder into the back of the net to put her team in the lead.
For the next 35 minutes, the goal was to hold the lead.
Unfortunately, the team would concede 15 minutes later after Valerie Askew found her way through the last line of defense and put the ball out of the outstretched Lawless arms to tie the game at one.
“I don’t think they ever quit working, but we got sloppy with our passes,” Sturm said about Wayne equalizing. “We were playing more of an attacking formation which left us open in the middle. Our outside backs, who get the ball a lot, I want them to send it on a line and give us a chance to get there. There were a couple of occasions where we were trying to hit it back towards the middle and there was no one there and we were giving it up chances.
“Wayne started to put some really good passes together. Sure enough, that’s what happened and we had a lapse there in defense for them to kind of break right through the gap of our center backs and they got that goal.”
The two teams battled it out over the next 20 minutes to determine if either would find the winning goal before time ran out. Wayne would push the ball down field and find nothing, then Brunswick would proceed to do the same thing.
Going back and forth, neither team scored, resulting in a 1-1 draw.
“It was a good game, Wayne is always a good challenge,” Sturm said. “It has always been tight games. I’m hopeful that we can build off of the good things we did and learn from key mistakes that we did. Holding our defensive line together and not creating too much of a gap and making simple passes.”