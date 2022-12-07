The Brunswick High boys have a long ways to go to play the type of basketball they need to in order to compete with the best programs in the state.
But the Pirates are inviting the early challenge they will receive Friday when Brunswick travels to Glynn Academy to open its Region 2-6A slate at The Glass Palace.
On paper, BHS is off to a solid start that has seen the program go 3-1, but the Pirates are still very much a work in progress as they look to rebuild their foundation following a season that saw the team miss the state playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.
Seniors Saje Alston, Jason Newmans, Pat Leggett and J’Maun Weldon have graduated, leaving a cavalcade of young players to step into crucial roles. Between freshman Heze Kent and sophomores Craig Battle and Caleb Butler, 60 percent of Brunswick’s starting lineup has minimal varsity experience.
So for now, the Pirates will lean on a pair of seniors in Camarion Johnson and Riyon Rankin to serve as cornerstones on each end of the court.
“They’re the glue of your team, and they’re both having to rebound — that’s what we’re preaching, especially to Camarion,” Turner said. “Sometimes he can try to do everything himself, so to try to let the game come to him and really do the other things as far as rebounds, assists.
“So we’re stressing to those guys, ‘Hey, we’ve got to have you be able to get eight or 10 rebounds a game. We’ve got to be able to have you shut down one of their best players. We’ve got to have you pick up the team when these young guys make some mistakes,’ and they’re getting better. It’s a process. It’s never easy. It just takes a little bit of time.”
Johnson is averaging 18.3 points per game on the young season while Rankin has chipped in 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest in addition to some highlight blocks courtesy the reigning Class 6A high jump state champion.
Turner is still tinkering with his rotations to find the best combinations — both for winning in the short term and long-term growth — but the play of Johnson and Rankin will be the key to unlocking the team’s full potential.
“I want my team to be able to execute on the offensive end, and to be able to execute on the defensive end,” Turner said. “It’s really that simple. With a mesh of kids, it’s kind of been hard to really run a whole lot of stuff right now and to be able to switch up defenses like I used to do. It’s just going to take some time.”
Aside from the overall youth and inexperience on the Brunswick roster, a few outside factors have the program a bit behind where they’d like to be at this point in the campaign.
Between Kent, Butler and Kevin Thomas, three of the Pirates’ top rotation players were busy on the gridiron until mid-November. Even after the football season came to a close, work being done to the court at Brunswick Square Garden prevented the full team from coming together until after the Thanksgiving break.
“Right now we’re behind,” Turner said. “We’re behind as far as being able to execute offense. We’re behind as far as being as good as we want to be on defense.
“A lot of that is with the youth of the team right now, but I really think those young boys are going to be really good…
“What we’re hoping is that these younger players can continue to get better, as well as our seniors, and be able to play together and not get frustrated. We’re going to make a lot of mistakes out there, but my goal each time is for us to just get 1 percent better each day.”
Glynn Academy should make for a worthy litmus test of Brunswick’s growth thus far.
The Terrors are off to a 5-1 start fueled by a stingy defense that is holding opponents to fewer than 39 points per game on the season.
Glynn guard Shane Payne has gotten quicker, stronger and more confident as a senior, Tyi Ivey acts as the Terrors’ glue, and Corey Fisher has brought some much needed scoring pop to the team. Six-foot-5 junior David Prince also provides a tough presence inside the paint with his strength and physicality.
“What’s good about Glynn is that they have such a good inside-out game,” Turner said. “Like if they’ve got both the inside working and their perimeter, they can be very difficult to guard.
“Defensively, they’re going to try to pack in a zone and make you shoot — hopefully you shoot outside bad shots and don’t rebound. Right now they’re hold teams to low scoring in that zone.”
Brunswick will have a difficult enough matchup against Glynn Academy on the court, and playing at the crosstown rivals gym adds an additional hurdle the Pirates must overcome.
“I think they’ve really got a chance to compete in this region,” Turner said. They’ve got some good coaches over there in Terrance (Haywood) and Marquice (Jones). They do a good job. It’s definitely going to be a tough matchup for us.
“We’re going to do our best to get ready to play and give it our best, that’s for sure.”