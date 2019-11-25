Brunswick High found itself trailing by 16 at halftime after weathering the storm that were the Thomasville boys Monday at the Charles Cooper Invitational in Valdosta.
Upon exiting the locker room, the Pirates proved they could surge as well.
Led by Jaden Dunham, who finished the game with 21 points and 15 rebounds, Brunswick outscored Thomasville 43-23 over the final two quarters to win 65-61 and improve to 2-3 on the season.
The Pirates actually held an 8-5 advantage more than halfway through the opening period on six points from Dunham, but the Bulldogs scored 33 of the half’s final 47 points to stake itself to a 16-point lead at the break.
Thomasville responded with a 3-pointer and the teams proceeded to trade buckets for the rest of the period.
It wouldn’t take long for Brunswick to rise to the challenge in the second half. The Pirates opened the third with six straight points as they embarked on a 15-2 run to draw to within three points with about three minutes to play in the quarter.
Trailing by seven, Brunswick opened the final quarter with a 3 and eventually cut the deficit back to two before Thomasville again rebuffed its advances and pushed the lead back to six.
With just over two minutes remaining, the Pirates made one last push and finally got over the hump, taking their first lead, 63-61, on Xavier Bean’s 3-pointer with under a minute to play. He’d finish with 18 points.
Brunswick proceeded to get the stops it needed to to secure the win.
The Pirates will play one more game at the Charles Cooper Invitational today against Crisp County. Tip off is set for 4:30 p.m.
BKG: Glynn Academy girls run away from Johnson
The Glynn Academy girls earned a hard-fought 52-44 victory over Johnson on Monday at the Jeff Davis Tip-Off in Hazlehurst to remain perfect on the young season.
Zoesha Smith scored 21 points for the Terrors, including seven in the fourth quarter as the team pulled away from the Atomsmashers and improved to 3-0. La’Trinity Best added 18.
Glynn Academy raced out to a 6-1 lead, holding Johnson without a field goal for nearly the first five minutes of game time. However, a 11-4 run staked the Atomsmashers to a 12-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
But the Terrors scored the first nine points of the second period to reclaim the lead, and they never looked back.
Johnson never held another lead, though it did tie the game three, the last time on a bucket midway through the fourth quarter. However, Best went right back down the court and put Glynn back in front a basket, kicking off a 15-7 run to end the game.
BKB: Wildcats spoil Terrors’ late rally
Glynn Academy’s boys rallied back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit to take its first lead of the game with four minutes to play, but Camden ended the game on a 9-3 run to score a 53-47 victory on Monday at the Jeff Davis Tip-Off.
The Wildcats scored the first nine points of the game and led 13-2 at the end of the first period as the Terrors (0-3) struggled to find their footing.
Soon, the deficit ballooned to 16 before Tray Dickens knocked down Glynn’s second field goal of the game five minutes remaining in the second quarter. Quay Dickens scored five points over the final three minutes of the period, but the Terrors still trailed 26-12 at halftime.
But Glynn Academy came out the locker room looking like a different team, more than doubling its first-half output with 17 points in the third quarter.
A Camden basket two minutes into the second half pushed its lead to a game-high 17 before Glynn embarked on a 16-0 run to draw to within a point on Quay Dickens bucket with under a minute in the period. Brothers Quay and Tray Dickens each scored six points during the run.
However, the Terrors quickly found themselves in another hole after the Wildcats splashed two 3-pointers to re-establish an eight-point advantage entering the fourth.
Yet again, Glynn was up to the challenge: this time led by Max Hrdlicka, who scored seven straight points to open the quarter. He’d finish with a team-high 16 points.
Following a timeout with around six minutes to play, the Red Terrors tied the game for the first time on a shot by Tyson Rooks, and Tray Dickens would give them their first lead, 40-38, a few moments later.
Camden took the lead back on a 3-pointer following a timeout of their own, thus beginning a series of five lead changes over a two-minute stretch — the last on a shot that gave the Wildcats a 45-44 advantage with just two minutes to play.
Quay Dickens scored 12 points on the night, and Tray chipped in 11.
Next up for the Glynn Academy basketball teams is a trip to Darien to face McIntosh County Academy on Friday before heading back home to host Beach on Saturday.