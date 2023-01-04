The City Championship game between the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy boys basketball teams looked more like a chess match.
The Pirates and Terrors took turns exchanging counter plays, but it was ultimately the blue and gold who called checkmate in a 67-43 victory Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
CJ Battle knocked down three 3-pointers to score nine of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Riyon Rankin scored 15 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks to earn the MVP award from the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame.
The game was completed after press time. The full game story will appear in Thursday’s edition of The News.