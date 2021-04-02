Eighty minutes wasn’t enough to decide Round 2 between the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy boys soccer teams Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.
Even 90 minutes were too few; as were an additional 10 minutes and five penalty kicks.
No, the crosstown rivalry would not decided until Pirates keeper Zane Rosenbaum stopped the Terrors’ sixth and final try to preserve a massive 5-4 City Championship victory in penalty kicks.
Brunswick jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half goals from Denilson Carcamo and Roberto Turcios corner kicks and held onto the advantage until halftime.
But unwilling to go quietly into the night, Glynn Academy stormed back with its own pair of goals in the second half — the final tying the match on a free kick with 2:18 to play in regulation.
Still, Brunswick and boys coach Enrique Power were unfazed.
“It’s soccer; soccer is like this,” Power said. “One minute, you’re tied up. This is all the boys. The boys really wanted it, and they showed it.
“They’re young, they’ve never been in this position before, but to come out and do this, this season, it’s all them.”
The second matchup between the top two teams in Region 2-6A will go down in Pirates lore after coming out on top of a slugfest that gave the program its first regular season sweep of its rival less than a month after earning its first victory in the series spanning back to 1990.
Carcamo’s corner kick gave Brunswick an early lead fewer than 10 minutes into the match, and the Pirates dictated much of the action, taking advantage of the team’s athleticism and physicality to force the Terrors outside of their comfort zone.
When Turcios headed in a corner kick with 4:18 remaining until halftime, all the momentum felt squarely behind the blue and gold. Then Glynn came roaring back.
The Terrors got on the board 10 minutes into the second half, and controlled the pace through much of the period. Rosenbaum fended off a couple shots at tying the match, but he collided with a Glynn player on a save attempt with 2:38 remaining in the contest, prompting a free kick at the net.
Rosenbaum stopped the initial kick, but the ball ricocheted off the keeper and to the foot of John William Barbee, who delivered it to the back of the net to knot the score.
Both teams had their opportunities throughout the two 10-minute overtime periods, but as an instant classic, the match was destined to end in penalty kicks.
The Pirates and Terrors alternated makes over the first four kicks until BHS missed its third attempt, opening the doors for GA to complete the comeback. Brunswick made its final two kicks to give Rosenbaum a chance to turn the tide once more, and the senior obliged.
A diving Rosenbaum swatted away Glynn’s fifth attempt — sending the match into sudden death. The Pirates scored again on their first kick, and Rosenbaum came up with his second consecutive save to seal the win and start the party.
Brunswick players stormed the field and into the student section at the stadium in celebration of a City Championship that represents a program-changing season for the Pirates.
Power knows that as much as anyone as a former all-region player for Brunswick in 2016, but he wouldn’t have had it happen any other way.
“I’ve thought a million times that I would rather do this as a coach than as a player because this is not me doing it, this is them,” Power said. “They did it for themselves because they believed, and I believed in them. All they needed was just someone to believe in them.”
Despite the enormous stakes on the line Thursday, the season is far from complete for either program.
At 11-2 overall and 8-2 in Region 2-6A, Brunswick controls its destiny in search of its first region title, but the Pirates must still win matches against Statesboro and South Effingham, otherwise Glynn Academy lurks at 11-2, 10-2.
The Pirates lost two in a row after beating the Terrors in the first matchup, so they know all too well there’s still work to be done. But Brunswick won’t lose sight of the bigger picture.
“After this they know if they want to be region champions, first time ever, we’ve still got two more championship games to play,” Power said. “That’s just how it is. We may win, we may not. It’s just soccer.”