The Brunswick boys basketball team narrowly defeated Fletcher 58-57 in the Battles of the Islands tournament on Fleming Island, Fla.
Coming into the game, the Pirates were looking to bounce back from a tough defeat at the hands of Region 2-6A rival Effingham County last week.
Fletcher scored the first points of the game on a pair of made free throws by LaJae Jones, but Brunswick quickly responded with a 3-point field goal by Saje Alston.
The two schools went on to trade baskets and exchange the lead eight times over the course of the game.
The largest lead of the game was eight points by the Pirates early on in the second quarter.
Holding onto a 32-31 advantage entering the second half, Brunswick saw its lead vanish at the hands of a 6-0 run by Fletcher.
Fletcher outscored Brunswick, 16-10, in the third quarter to take a 47-42 lead into the fourth. Jones led the Senators’ push with six of his game-high 22 points coming in the period.
Still, the Pirates had eight minutes to change the outcome of the game, and they did just that.
After tying the game at 53, the Pirates never squandered the lead.
Senior guard Pat Leggett hit two crucial free throws with under a minute to play, to push the Pirate lead to 58-55.
Jones would knock down two free throws in the final seconds of the game, but unable to force a turnover, the Pirates held on to earn the 58-57 come from behind win.
Alston and Riyon Rankin led the Pirates in scoring with 19 apiece. Rankin added eight rebounds and 3 blocks to his state line. Camarion Johnson followed closely behind with 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
The Pirates take on the Lakeland Dreadnaughts ob Wednesday in the second round of the tournament.