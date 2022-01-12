With the offense sputtering in the first half of a crucial Region 2-6A contest, the Pirates knew the best course of action was to get the ball inside.
Enter Jason Newmans.
The senior big scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to power Brunswick High past Richmond Hill 67-62 on Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
Coming off a nine-point second quarter, the Pirates trailed the Wildcats 29-26 entering halftime as they struggled to get much going offensively. To that point, only Camarion Johnson, Riyon Rankin and Newmans had scored a basket for Brunswick.
But the start of the third quarter brought a spark of energy to the team in the form of the 6-foot-2, 215-pound post.
Newmans scored the first two buckets of the second half over defenders in the paint to stake the Pirates back out front, urging his teammates on after each. A few minutes later, Newmans added two more baskets before Saje Alston capped off an 18-6 run to open the third quarter.
“Jason has got a big personality — he tries to be the leader of this team, and the motivator,” Turner said. “He plays hard, and he played well tonight. He is always like that; he’s always encouraging. He has a passion for winning.
“I was real proud of him.”
After sputtering to nine points in the second quarter, the Pirates came back out onto the court after halftime with a renewed focus on attacking the rim.
Newmans did his part for the cause, scoring 15 of his points in the second half.
“That was the adjustment at halftime,” Turner said. “We couldn’t score like we need to, and we wanted to try to go inside. Actually Saje and Jason both can score in there if we can get it to them.
“But yeah, that was a big thing for us at halftime. We wanted to get the ball to the rim, whether it was a drive or get it into the post, passing out of the post. At least we got the ball where we needed it to be and win that third quarter.”
Brunswick (9-4, 3-2) outscored Richmond Hill (4-13, 2-3) by eight in the third to take a five-point lead into the final period, but the advantage could have been much larger if not for a end-of-quarter letdown by the still relatively inexperienced Pirates.
Leading by 10 in the waning minutes of the period, Richmond Hill’s Justus Quiller scored six quick points to claw the Wildcats back to within striking position. Following a couple of fourth-quarter opening baskets, Richmond Hill only trailed by one.
The Wildcats eventually tied the game at 51 before seven straight points by Newmans re-gained the Pirates some much-needed breathing room.
Richmond Hill closed to within one again in the final minute, but Alston went 8-of-10 at the free throw line down the stretch, knocking down seven straight at one point to seal the win.
“It was after sitting, he was cold, and it was pretty impressive,” Turner said. “He was frustrated because he was in foul trouble all night, so I was proud of him for stepping up, being cold and making those shots. That’s definitely why we put him back in that game, because he’s our best free throw shooter, and that’s a scenario we’re struggling in.
“If we can make a decent percentage of free throws and layups, we may have a shot, but right now, we’re struggling in those areas.”
Alston finished with 12 points, which ranked fourth on the Pirates behind Newmans as well as Johnson and Rankin, who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
After losing three games by a combined four points in December, Brunswick has now won two close contests in the midst of its current four-game win streak. The next evolution will be to avoid close games entirely by handling business when an opponent is on the ropes.
“I’m grateful for the win tonight,” Turner said. “It’s always tough to beat Richmond Hill. I’m real good friends with their coach, and he does a great job.
“But when you go up nine, and then you have them down four and they get an offensive rebound — got what we wanted, got a flat 3, and just didn’t rebound the ball — it’s just little things like that that we’ve got to improve on to win a big game down the stretch.”
Brunswick girls 62
Richmond Hill 42
The Brunswick High girls cruised to their 14th straight win to open the season Tuesday in a 62-42 victory over Region 2-6A rival Richmond Hill.
The Pirates (14-0, 5-0) suffocated the Wildcats (10-7, 1-4) in the first half, holding their opponent to just 16 points over the first 16 minutes — a total that Brunswick matched in the first period alone.
“I feel like defensively, we played as a team,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “We were able to get stops, and only give them one opportunity at shooting at the basket. When they missed, we were able to rebound the first miss.
“I felt like defensively, tonight we did our job for the most part. They still got some shots off and scored a couple of times where we forgot to rotate correctly, but overall, I think we did well as a team.”
Richmond Hill took a brief 5-2 lead to open the game before Brunswick locked in and rattled off a 29-7 run to take control.
By halftime, the Pirates had run out to a 19-point advantage on the strong play from the trio of Shamya Flanders, Shané Jackson and Shania Jones, who combined for 21 points over the first two quarters.
“What I like about my team is that on any given night, I think anybody can lead us,” Mangram said. “For the most part, they share the ball well, and our defense kind of makes our offense go.”
Flanders, Jones and Sharkardia Cowart, who scored six points in the third quarter, each finished with a team-high 10 points, Jackson and Jermiyah Ramsey added nine points, and Jamya West chipped in six for Brunswick.
But it wasn’t all perfect for the undefeated Pirates — they allowed 17 points to the Wildcats in a foul-plagued third, and their offense had moments of stagnation against the type of man-to-man defense they’ll see in high-leverage games.
Brunswick was also just 3-of-13 from the free throw line, including 0-of-4 in the fourth quarter as it looked to salt away the contest.
“That’s the story of our lives,” Mangram said. “I’m trying to get them to understand that you have to be able to make layups and free throws because down the stretch, that’s what it’s gonna mainly be about.”
The Pirates will receive their first major test of the “second season” on Friday when Brunswick hosts Statesboro in a rematch of last season’s region championship game.
The Blue Devils will enter the contest 14-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 2-6A. Brunswick is ranked No. 6 in Class 6A by Sandy’s Spiel, while Statesboro checks in a No. 10.
“It will be interesting, it will be exciting, just because they beat us last year in the region championship game,” Mangram said. “But it’s a new season, a new year. We feel good about what we’ve done so far. We’ll be ready on Friday.”