Brunswick High’s boys soccer team had a tough and aggressive game against South Effingham on Tuesday. The Pirates fell 3-1 in a challenging region matchup to move to 8-2 and 5-2 in region play.
South Effingham brought the heat and was physical with the Pirates from the opening minutes of the game. While Brunswick didn’t seem themselves, coach Enrique Power said they just had an off game.
“We didn’t play our game tonight. Our mentality has to change a little bit, and we got to continue to get better,” Power said. “The start of the season was good, but tougher games are coming up, and we just got to get better each game that goes by. We’re having our mid-season crisis, but we’ll get past it, and we’ll get better.”
South Effingham scored twice in the opening half to lead Brunswick 2-0 at halftime.
The Mustangs held a good chunk of the first-half possession, forcing Brunswick to kick many high balls allowing South’s defense to stand tough.
Power said there are some things the team needs to fix moving forward to get back on track.
“We got to start connecting passes, keeping the ball and quit trying to play the long ball all the time,” Power said. “We just got to get better at keeping the ball longer possessions and defending those set pieces. We got to be better at it.”
While it was chippy in the first half, the intensity exploded in the second half with both teams pushing and getting extremely aggressive. There were a few red cards distributed along with a couple of yellow ones as well. South Effingham was pushing buttons, and emotions were running high.
However, Brunswick maintained a cool head for most of the game. However, when Eduardo Lopez finally scored a goal for the Pirates, it turned ugly fast. Denilson Carcamo went to help the goalie get up, and another Mustang player thought it was malicious. This altercation included some pushes and a couple of punches from both teams, causing the two red cards to come out and the refs getting the game under control.
“The game got out of control the last 10 minutes to where the refs were wondering what they were supposed to — it’s soccer and it’s the game, and that happens,” Power said. “With the red cards, we go a man down each time that we get a red, so both teams went down to 10 and 10 on the field.”
Even with just 10 players on the field, emotions continued to run high. While Brunswick had the one altercation, Power said he felt like his captains know how to cool down the emotions.
“With these boys, they’ve been in the program for a while now, so they know if one of them gets rilled up — my captains and leaders will come off and just take them away from what’s going on,” Power said. “They will talk to them and tell them just to cool off and stay composed, which we’ve been really good about this season compared to the last few years.”
After the Pirates’ big win over cross-town rivals Glynn Academy, they’ve struggled a bit. Power said the last two losses to Richmond Hill, and now South Effingham may show the team that they’ve got to get back on track.
“From the past few games, we’ve needed a reality check. We’ve never been in this situation where we’re this successful right at the beginning of the season,” Power said. “Everything gets into our heads, and we think we’ve done enough when the season is barely halfway through. It’s just a reality check that we needed. We’ll get better soon, and we’ll get out of it.”
The girls soccer team also took on South Effingham in a physical battle before the boy’s game on Tuesday.
Brunswick fell 4-2 to the Mustangs but held tough during the first half of the game.
Emma Counts got things started for them as she made both goals. Her first one was to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
South Effingham quickly responded and scored off a free kick to tie it and then scored three more times to lead 4-1 at the half.
Brunswick came out of the half with some determination to make a comeback. Elena Arellano got fouled in the box, and Counts made her second goal off a penalty kick to close the gap. However, time ran out, and the Pirates fell short.
Up next for the Pirates is a road game against Statesboro on Friday with the girls game at 5:30 and the boys at 7:30 p.m. The Brunswick boys defeated the Blue Devils 5-2 earlier this season and will look to get back to their winning ways with another victory.