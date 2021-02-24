Chris Turner has won a state championship as the head coach at Brunswick High and played for another, yet he considers the Pirates’ most recent victory one of the sweetest of his 13-year tenure.
Brunswick went on the road Tuesday to upset Grovetown 77-70 in overtime of a first-round matchup in the Class 6A state playoffs, earning admission to the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive season.
The Pirates battled back from a double-digit deficit late in the first half and outscored the Warriors 35-23 over the fourth quarter and overtime to extend their season at least one more game.
“That was one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had coaching,” Turner said. “The team we played was outstanding — our kids just fought and fought. We got down 10 a couple of times and they could have quit, but I was so proud of my Pirates…
“I’ve had some big wins at Brunswick, but this is right up there with the biggest wins. It was huge.”
Trailing by six following a Grovetown free throw to early in the fourth, Brunswick tied the game at 52-52 with an 8-2 run powered by 3-pointers from Camarion Johnson and Tyrease Jones, but soon found themselves down by six once again with just around three minutes remaining.
However, the Pirates shot in front after a three-point play by Jason Newmans, a basket by Johnson, and an Xavier Bean 3-pointer. Bean scored the final six points of regulation for Brunswick and finished with a game-high 22 points.
Johnson scored the first points of overtime to bring his stat line to 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists on the night, and Jones answered Grovetown’s first bucket with his own 3 en route to a 17-point performance.
Izaiah Butler scored four of his 10 points in overtime, and grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots on the night. Brandon Foster completed the team effort by draining four consecutive free throws to seal the win.
When Brunswick gets contributions up and down its lineup, it can be tough to beat, as evidenced by the team’s current run. The Pirates dropped six of their final nine regular-season games to fall into a playoff play-in game on the road against rival Glynn Academy.
But Brunswick prevailed to secure a postseason berth, and after coming just short in the region semifinal versus top-seeded Statesboro, it defeated Effingham County in the consolation game to earn its matchup against Grovetown.
“The main thing is that we’re playing together,” Turner said. “We’re starting to play as one unit, and we’re starting to be a little bit more unselfish and understand that a pass is better than a dribble — just simple things.”
“But the main thing is these kids have not quit. They’ve had to handle some adversity, and they’re coming together hopefully.”
Next up for the Pirates is a second-round contest either Friday or Saturday against the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Lee County and Langston Hughes. Brunswick will host in the event of a Langston Hughes upset.