The defending state champion flexed its might and relegated the Pirates to a No. 2 seed in the state playoffs Saturday in the Region 2-6A championship game.
Tournament host Grovetown (18-8) broke open the game against Brunswick High (21-6) in the second quarter and rolled to the region title on its home court 89-55.
A scrappy Pirates bunch starting three underclassmen were tied 16-16 with the fourth-ranked team in the classification starting three Division I prospects through the opening minutes of the second quarter until the Warriors ripped off a 25-5 run to take control going into halftime.
Grovetown continued to pile it on in the third, with the lead growing to as many as 31 before Brunswick could steady the ship.
The Pirates scored the first seven points of the fourth to draw back to within 22, but on a mission, the Warriors put any hopes of a miraculous comeback away with one final flurry.
Georgia State commit VaShon Ferguson led Grovetown with 20 points, Winthrop commit Frankquon Sherman added 18, and Derrion Reid, the second-highest ranked prospect in the GHSA among the Class of 2024, scored 14.
Camarion Johnson scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Brunswick, Caleb Butler scored 14 points, and Hezekiah Kent had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Brunswick won’t have long to stew over the loss before hosting Tift County in the first round the Class 6A state playoffs this week at Brunswick Square Garden.