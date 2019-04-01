Brunswick High came out on top of a slugfest in Hinesville on Monday, beating Bradwell Institute 19-9 in a game called early due to the run rule.
The Pirates led by 10 runs at the completion of five innings, prompting an automatic victory.
It didn’t take long for the game to devolve into an offensive battle as Brunswick struck for three runs in the top of the first . With the bases loaded, Mitchell Richburg scored the first run of the game on an error before Nick Goff cleared the bases with a two RBI double.
But Bradwell Institute answered in the bottom half of the frame to trim the deficit back to one on a sacrifice fly and a RBI single.
Hunter Goff got a run back in the second, and it appeared the Pirates were poised to run away with the game in the fourth when it put together a six-run inning to take a 10-2 lead.
After an out by the leadoff batter, three straight Pirates reached to load the bases ahead of a two RBI single by Richburg. Another walk re-loaded the bases, and on the next pitch, Aaron Rath uncorked a line-drive single to left field to plate two more.
Following another Tiger error, Marshall Cox scored on a passed ball and Rath crossed home plate on a ground out to shortstop.
Suddenly trailing by eight runs, Bradwell Institute mounted a comeback.
The Tigers leadoff hitter flied out, but the next eight batters reached base safely — three by base hit, three by walks, and one hit by pitch. Even when the Pirates finally got an out on a strikeout, a runner scored on a passed ball.
In the fourth inning, both teams combined for 13 runs, and Bradwell drew to within a single run, but the Brunswick bats remained hot in the fifth.
Two errors, two walks, and two passed balls gave Brunswick three runs and a runner on third before plating another one on Cox’s sacrifice fly. Rath followed with a double before the second out of the inning.
Despite two outs, the Pirates scratched across five more runs with three baserunners scoring on Kevin Buie’s bases-clearing double, and Hunter Goff stepped to the mound in the bottom of the inning and retired the side in order to preserve the victory.
Buie went 1-for-2 with three walks, two runs, and three RBI. Rath was 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI.
As a team, Brunswick produced 28 quality at-bats, making up nearly 72 percent of the team’s total plate appearances.
The Pirates and Tigers will play Game 2 of the three-game series Wednesday at “Bud” Couch Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.