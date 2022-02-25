Defense fueled the Pirates’ offense early as Brunswick High ran over Buford in the first half and held on for a 68-55 victory in the Sweet 16 round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday at Brunswick Square Garden.
It hardly mattered how BHS got its stops — securing a defensive rebound, forcing a turnover or winning the race to a loose ball — the Pirates pushed the pace and punished the Wolves.
A 24-2 run beginning with three minutes remaining in the first quarter and spanning to the five-minute mark in the second seized control for Brunswick in the opening half, and the Pirates went into the locker room up 37-17 before Buford battled back.
The Wolves opened the third quarter with an 11-1 spurt, turning the final 13 minutes of game time into a grind for both squads.
“We worked all week on saying and knowing that they are a program that is going to punch first, so we said that we are going to punch first; we talked about that leading up to this game,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “I think our girls did do a very good job of getting out and punching first...
“Like I told them, it was fortunate that we did punch first and we had a big lead because had it not been that way, I’m not so sure we would have been able to say we won.”
Ja’Mya West led the Pirates in scoring with 18 points, and Shané Jackson followed close behind with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Shamya Flanders also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Shania Jones chipped in nine points in the win.
Buford got 23 points from Tatum Ozment, and Taylor Romano added 20 points while knocking down six 3-pointers.
With the victory, Brunswick is set to return to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015. As a result of the GHSA’s universal coin flip, the Pirates will host a quarterfinal game for the first time in program history.
“It’s awesome; knocking some more firsts down the list,” Mangram said.
The compete game story will run in Monday’s edition of The News.