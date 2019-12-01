Brunswick High’s boys and girls team found success against the Wildcats on Saturday in the Pirates home opener of the season.
The Lady Pirates defeated Camden 49-40, outlasting the Wildcats. Keya Daniels was a force for Brunswick with 10 points, seven boards, and eight steals. The leading scorer for the Lady Pirates was Jaliyah Howard, who recorded 12 points.
Brunswick’s JV girls squeaked by the Wildcats 48-47. The leading scorer was Dariana Ones with 14 points. Closely behind her was Ja’Mya West with 10 points. On the defensive side of things, Shané Jackson brought down 10 boards to help get the Lady Pirates a win.
Brunswick’s Varsity girl’s team improved to 3-2 on the season and is currently on a three-game win streak.
The boy’s squads were both victorious, as well. Brunswick’s JV boys defeated Camden 44-18 with Tre Jenkins leading the team with 11 points.
Brunswick’s varsity boys team had two guys score at least 10 points in their close 50-45 win over the Wildcats.
Jaden Dunham led the team and recorded a double-double. He scored 15 points, brought down 12 boards and had three blocks on the day.
Tyrease Jones scored 13 points for the Pirates. Cameron Johnson helped out down low as he tallied 10 rebounds.
The Pirates improved to 4-3 on the season, and like the girls are on a three-game winning streak.
Up next for Brunswick will be a home game against Bradwell Institute as the Pirates open up region play on Friday.
MBB: Glynn Academy falls to Beach in home opener
Despite getting a 68-54 win over McIntosh County Academy on Friday, the young Glynn Academy boys basketball team fell to Beach at home 67-51 on Saturday.
Junior Max Hrdlicka led the Terrors with 24 points. Tray Dickens added seven points, and Ivan Groom contributed six points on Saturday.
With such a young lineup, coach Terrance Haywood is working on getting these younger players some experience. He’s starting two freshmen, including Dickens and Quay Dickens, who had four points himself on Saturday.
Glynn is now 1-4 overall and will take on Effingham County, who is currently 4-0 on Friday to begin region play.
WBB: Coastal women’s basketball wins big on turkey day
Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team had a lot to be thankful for on Thursday as the Mariners defeated Voorhees College 80-59.
The Mariners were led by Lynsey Washington, who collected the first double-double of the season. She finished the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds shooting 9-of-12 from the floor.
Quira Porter scored 12 points while Romny Felts contributed 11 points respectably.
Ariel Crump continues to be a weapon for Coastal as she collected a game-high and tied her career-high three steals. She also had a career-high of three assists.
Coastal Georgia came out hot against the Tigers scoring 16 unanswered points. They held a run that lasted until the 4:35 mark in the first quarter. The Mariners collected 10 points off turnovers and held a 28-9 lead through the first 10 minutes of the game.
Nicole Hoffman finished the first half with seven points and shot 3-of-3 from the floor and 1-of-1 beyond the three-point line.
At the half, Coastal held a 46-23 lead. The Tigers never could find enough to come back, and the Mariners outscored them through the second half.
The Coastal Georgia women’s next game is today as they host Talladega College with tip-off slated for 6 p.m.
MBB: Coastal Georgia’s men split weekend games
Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team split its two games this weekend at the Showcase NAIA DII event in Kingsport, Tenn., as the Mariners lost 98-91 to Bluefield College on Friday but redeemed themselves with a 76-68 win over Brescia University.
Against Bluefield, the Mariners had four players score in double-digit points, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Rams who scored 52 first-half points.
Jaylen Smallwood, Shaquille Seville, Elijah Wade, and Jaylan Patrick all scored at least 13 points in this game. Smallwood collected a game and season-high of 27 points, making nine field goals, three three-pointers, and seven free throws. He scored every way possible and compiled a career-high four steals against the Rams.
Seville scored 24 points, giving him a career-high night as a Mariner as well. Wade had 16 points on the night and made every shot he took. He finished 7-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the foul line.
Patrick scored 13 points for the Mariners as well rounding out the four double-digit scorers. He also tied his career-high in assists as he tallied six against the Rams. Defensively Smallwood and Seville collected seven boards apiece.
The Mariners shot 50.8 percent from the floor and 64.7 percent from the foul line. However, that wasn’t enough. The Rams made 45.8 percent of their three-point shots compared to the Mariners 20 percent.
While they didn’t get the win over Bluefield, the Mariners bounced back and found a way to beat the Bearcats by eight points.
Devonta Leslie led the way for Coastal scoring 14 points. He made 7-of-9 shots from the field. Wade was close behind him with 12 points. Elijah Goodman and Jonathan Canada added 10 points each.
For the second straight game, the Mariners had four guys score in double-digit points. This game, those four, helped get the win.
Wade also helped out down low collecting seven boards, four of which were offensive. Seville tallied six rebounds during the game and helped contribute to the 47 boards Coastal recorded.
The Mariners shot 41.9 percent from the floor and 23.5 percent from beyond the arch. Coastal struggled from the foul line making only 47.6 percent. Rebounding helped out the Mariners a lot against the Bearcats as both teams collected 47. The Mariners scored 24-second chance points compared to the 14 Brescia did.
Coastal’s record improves to 5-7 on the year and will take on Sun Conference opponent Johnson & Wales with the ladies team on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. with the women’s game to follow.