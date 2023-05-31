The Camp for Champs at Brunswick High is back with boys basketball coach Chris Turner hosting his annual Brunswick Basketball Basics camp at the Brunswick Square Garden on Monday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 7.
The camp will begin daily at 9 a.m., running for three hours with Brunswick High School coaches instructing boys and girls from grades 3-12.
Campers who wish to partake in the yearly Camp for Champs can pay $75 before June 5, and if you decide to sign up the day of the camp you may register with the encouragement of coming before the 9 a.m. start. Cash or money orders only — no checks.
Campers will need to have a waiver completed to participate and are encouraged to eat breakfast before attending camp and to bring a snack and their own water bottle for the three days. All campers will receive a camp -shirt.
Pre-registration is as followed: Coach Turner’s Basketball Basics Camp 3885 Altama Avenue Brunswick, GA 31520