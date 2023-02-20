In its first game of the Baseball at the Beach Classic, Brunswick High fell in the final inning to River Ridge in a 4-2 loss.

With the game tied at 1-1 entering the final inning of play, River Ridge was down to its final out with runners on first and second. Hoping to get out of the inning and muster a winning run in the bottom half of the inning, the Pirates gave up a three-run home run that went over the left field wall at the Bud Couch Field.

