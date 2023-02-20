In its first game of the Baseball at the Beach Classic, Brunswick High fell in the final inning to River Ridge in a 4-2 loss.
With the game tied at 1-1 entering the final inning of play, River Ridge was down to its final out with runners on first and second. Hoping to get out of the inning and muster a winning run in the bottom half of the inning, the Pirates gave up a three-run home run that went over the left field wall at the Bud Couch Field.
Able to get out of the inning with a strikeout, the Pirates trailed 4-1 but didn’t falter after the go-ahead homer.
Brunswick High loaded the bases with three consecutive singles, putting the winning run at the plate in Jordan Lodise. During his at-bat, a wild pitch scored Jefferson from third and moved Ryan Thomas to third and Grant Moore to second base. Lodise lined out to left field, unable to move the runners across for the first out of the seventh.
Roland Chance flew out, once more unable to move runners over and Isaiah Brauda ended the game with a ground out to third base to leave runners stranded on the base paths.
In the second game of the first weekend of Baseball at the Beach, the Pirates were able to take out its late game frustrations on Mountain View as they run-ruled them in six innings.
With the game tied at 1 entering the top of the third, Mountain View gained the lead when they put three runs across the board.
Brunswick’s bats quickly responded with a four-run inning, all with two outs to its name. Thomas got the ball rolling with a single to right field, scoring Jefferson. Thomas and Moore scored on a two-RBI single by Lodise to tie the game at 4. Riley Morgan brought Lodise home for the go-ahead run with a single passes the second baseman to give the Pirates a 5-4 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Brunswick did damage yet again with two outs. Moore singled to left to drive in Chance before an RBI walk to Lodise brought in the second run of the inning. Morgan followed through with clearing the bases as he doubled to the right field wall to give the team an 10-4 lead.
Looking to end the game on a high note, Brunswick returned to the plate in the sixth inning and attacked Mountain View again. After loading the bases with one out, Logan Graversen doubled to right field to bring home two runs and push the score to 12-4. Trenton Robinson scored on a wild pitch to make the game 13-4 before a fielding error on a grounder by Moore allowed Graversen to score to seal the 14-4 win for the Pirates.
Brunswick High takes on Fannin County (Friday) and Locust Grove (Saturday) in the second weekend of Baseball at the Beach Classic.