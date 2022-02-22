A sixth-inning rally lifted Brunswick High over Brantley County 4-3 on Monday at Bud Couch Field.
Trailing 3-1 with just six outs remaining, the Pirates sent all nine batters to the plate, beginning with Kyle Lodise, who led off the frame with a solo home run to cut the deficit to a single run.
Following the homer, Riley Morgan singled to center field, and Roland Chance was hit by a pitch, giving Brunswick a pair of runners with no outs.
Morgan advanced to third on a fly out, and Chance moved to second on defensive indifference, to set the stage for pinch-hitter Caden Purvis to score both on a ground ball single to center field, giving the Pirates their first lead of the night.
After starting the rally at the plate in the sixth, Lodise took the mound for the seventh and sat the Brantley County batters down in order to preserve the victory.
Chamberlain Dent got the start for Brunswick, and he pitched five full innings, striking out eight while allowing just two hits in his appearance. Only one of the three runs he allowed were earned. Hunter Bratcher took over in relief of Dent and tossed a scoreless frame, earning the win.
Lodise and Jonathan Landers combined to produce four of the Pirates’ six hits in the contest, and Elijah Wellman drew both walks.
Now 3-1 on the season, Brunswick will cap off its Baseball at the Beach slate this weekend with a game against Johns Creek at 7 p.m. Friday followed by a 7 p.m. contest against Bartram Trail (Fla.) on Saturday.