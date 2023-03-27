In the rubber match between old region foes, Richmond Hill took the series with a 5-1 win over Brunswick High.

Neither team had a strong offensive display for five full innings as Hunter Bratcher and Bryce Hendrix went toe-to-toe in a pitching battle. In 5.1 innings of work on the mound, Bratcher allowed one hit but in the sixth inning he found himself in trouble.

