In the rubber match between old region foes, Richmond Hill took the series with a 5-1 win over Brunswick High.
Neither team had a strong offensive display for five full innings as Hunter Bratcher and Bryce Hendrix went toe-to-toe in a pitching battle. In 5.1 innings of work on the mound, Bratcher allowed one hit but in the sixth inning he found himself in trouble.
Hitting the leadoff batter and walking another in between outs, Bratcher was taken out of the game with runners responsible to him with runners on first and second. Grant Moore was the first pitcher to come on in relief for the Pirates, giving up a single to Alex Hardwood to break the deadlock in the game to give Richmond Hill a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats scored the second run of the inning on a single to left before a walk loaded the bases for Joseph Baker. Facing off against Moore, Baker took the 1-2 pitch and reached on an error that allowed to Wildcats to score to put the team up 4-0, before adding the fifth and final run on a single to center off Brunswick’ third pitcher Trenton Robinson.
Trailing 5-0, Brunswick opened the inning with back-to-back singles although Bratcher was thrown out trying to advance to second to leadoff the inning. Down to two outs in quick fashion as Moore stood at first, Jordan Lodise hit a single to put runners ins coring position for Riley Morgan. Staying patient for his pitch against Richmond Hill’s Hendrix, Morgan hit a hard ground ball to left field for an RBI single to score Moore before Lodise was thrown out advancing to third.
In the top of the seventh, Brunswick got out of a bases loaded situation with a Logan Graversen earning a ground out to Brett Hickson.
Hoping to mount a late comeback, Brunswick had no answer for Hendrix — who found an extra gear— striking out the heart of the Pirates lineup to seal the game for the Wildcats.
Brunswick High took on South Effingham on the road in Game 1 of the series, but will host the second game on Wednesday at 6.