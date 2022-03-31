Having dropped the first game of the series, Brunswick High (8-12, 2-9) returned to Bud Couch Field with the intentions of tying the series with the No. 8 South Effingham (16-4, 6-2). Instead, the Pirates fell 8-1.
Head coach Greg Robert turned to his ace Chamberlain Dent to shut down the high-powered bats of South Effingham. In the first two innings, Dent allowed just one hit during the first round of at-bats, but it was in the second round that the Mustangs started to come alive.
In the third inning, a one-out single and a walk moved the game’s first runner into scoring position with Dalton Redmond standing on second. After stealing third before the first pitch of the next at-bat, Redmond tagged up for the first run on a scarifies fly by Owen Barton.
Trailing 1-0, the Pirates tied the game with two outs to their name. After a single by Kyle Lodise, who eventually took third after a steal and a throwing error, Riley Morgan stepped up to the plate and delivered an RBI single to tie the game at one.
With the game tied South Effingham rallied off five runs in the fourth inning, seeing three hits, two walks, and a fielding error work in its favor. The Mustangs started the frame with a one-out double and followed it up with a walk to put runners on first and second. After recording a fielder’s choice to keep runners at first and second, Dent hit the following batter to load the bases with two outs.
A wild pitch and a fielding error in the same at-bat allowed two Mustangs to score, leaving runners on the corners. Two RBI singles later, the Pirates found themselves down 6-1.
Going down in order in the bottom half of the fourth, the Mustangs scored two runs in the top of the fifth with all of the damage being down before an out was recorded.
Being relieved of his duties against one of the top teams in the 6A, Dent was only credited with four of the eight runs allowed.
Jonathan Landers came in for relief, and in his two innings of work, he struck out one and allowed one hit.
The Pirates struggled to find much after the one run in the third inning, seeing just one batter reach first base on a walk in the fifth inning.
South Effingham’s Hayden Pevey pitched a complete game, allowing one run, striking out six batters and allowing just one hit in his 80 pitches of work.
Brunswick will look to fend off a sweep, when it heads to Guyton for the series finale against South Effingham on Fridayat 6 p.m.