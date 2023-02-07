Opening the 2023 season on the road at Brantley County, the Brunswick High Pirates were dealt an opening day heartbreaker, losing 5-4.
Pitcher Riley Morgan led the game off for the Pirates with a four-pitch walk to open the game, before being stranded on third after Caden Purvis struck out looking on three pitches.
Getting out of a jam in the bottom of the first, the Brunswick bats loaded the bases after three strong plate appearances by Grant Moore, Brett Hickson and Jordan Lodise. Unable to get any runs across the board after a double play and a ground out, the Pirates once more had chances in the top of the third.
Loading the bases once more with two outs after earning three walks at the plate, the Pirates were caught out on the base paths to end the threat of breaking the deadlock in the game.
Gaining confidence after shutting down the Pirates offense in consecutive innings, the Herons scored the first runs in the bottom half of the third. Loading the bases with two outs to their name, the Herons scored the first two runs of the game on a passed ball that scored runners from second and third.
Leading 2-0, Brantley added another run once more on a passed ball with two outs before the Pirates got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Down 3-0, Brunswick responded with loading the bases after two walks and one hit by pitch for Lodise to deliver. Having a hitters count, Lodise singled up the middle and to the outfield to score Dawson Parke and Moore to put the Pirates back in the game.
Brunswick drew the game level on an RBI single by Roland Chance to left field, bringing home Isaiah Brauda.
With the game going to extra innings, the Pirates drew first after loading the bases on three consecutive walks with no outs to their names. Stepping up to the plate, Moore delivered an RBI single to center field for the Pirates to grab their first lead of the game.
Unable to add some insurance runs with runners stranded on the base paths, Brantley County responded.
Down to its final out and the tying run standing on second base, Brantley tied the game with a single up the middle. With the winning run moving to second during the throw home, Brantley won the game as the winning run moved from third to home during the final at-bat of the game to walk-off the game for the Herons 5-4.
Despite the loss, the Pirates had eight hits and drew 12 walks in the game while leaving the Herons to just two hits and six walks. Brunswick did struggle as they accounted for three errors to Brantley’s zero.