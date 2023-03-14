The Brunswick High baseball team dropped its series against Evans High during a doubleheader loss at Bud Couch Field.
Having won the first game of the seres in Augusta by a 5-4 scoreline, the Pirates were looking to win the series against the Knights with two games on their field.
In the first game of the doubleheader the Knights scored all six of its runs in the first four innings with the second inning being the multi-run inning.
Already leading 1-0, Evans opened the second inning with runners on first and second after Brunswick’s Avery Jefferson allowed a single and hit a batter. Evans’s Clayton Hicks hit an RBI single for the first run of the inning. Jefferson struck out the following batter to put two outs on the board but an error kept the inning alive and allowed the Knights to score two runs in the process.
Brunswick got out of the inning with a ground out to third, but a second consecutive 1-2-3 inning kept the Pirates from building momentum in the game.
Evans scored a run in the third and fourth to take a 6-0 lead and on the Hunter Thompson threw 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five Pirate batters.
In the second game of the doubleheader between the two schools, Brunswick High jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the middle innings with RBIs coming from Caden Purvis and Jefferson.
Evans cut the deficit to one run after a sacrifice fly to center, before taking the lead for good in the sixth.
Brunswick’s Grant Moore dealt all game long but in the sixth, the Knights got to the freshman on the mound. Starting the inning off with a walk and an eventual sac bunt to move into scoring position, consecutive passed balls during Thompson’s at-bat allowed Caleb Bennett to level the game at 2. Thompson singled before Moore struck out Jackson Cliatt for the second out of the inning.
Freshman Alex Gonzalez stepped up to the plate and with a 1-2 count he hit a ground ball to second baseman Isaiah Brauda. Unable to get the third out before Wade Monaco scored to take the lead for the Knights, the Pirates were able to get Gonzalez out on advancing to second but not trailing in the ball game.
Looking to tie the game in the final two innings, the Pirates were shutdown by Austin Weeks as he forced consecutive 1-2-3 innings to end any comeback.
Although taking the loss, Moore went seven full innings for the Pirates as he struck out seven batters and allowing three hits and two earned runs.
Brunswick hosted Grovetown in the first game of its series (Tuesday) before traveling to Augusta for a Friday doubleheader.