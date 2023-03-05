In the third and final installment of the 2023 City Championship Series, the Glynn Academy Red Terrors had already won the first two games over rivals Brunswick High.
Friday night had a different outcome as the Pirates halted a sweep with freshman Grant Moore taking the mound at Bud Couch Field.
Having pitched in relief during the 10-1 series-opening defeat, Moore wheeled and dealed his way through the offensive firepower that is Glynn Academy.
Getting the top of the lineup out in order, thanks to a base running mistake, Moore led off for the Pirates where he reached base on an error.
Making his way to third before being courtesy ran for, the Pirates got two runs off Trent Tankersley with an RBI fielders choice by Isaiah Brauda and an RBI single by Roland Chance to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead after one inning.
Leading early for the second consecutive game Brunswick was trying to do something it hadn’t done all week -- hold on for a win.
Glynn cut the 2-0 deficit to one when they scored in the top of the second on an RBI single by Hugh Edgy to score Hank Noonan.
The top of the third was an opportunity for Glynn to open the floodgates when Noonan deposited the first pitch to the middle of the outfield. Wessley Roberson rounded third looking to tie the game up but he tripped rounding the third base bag. Forced to stay at third with the Terrors loading the bases on Moore, the freshman pitcher got out of the jam when he forced a fly out from Greyson Gegg to end the inning.
Holding a 2-1 lead through and entering the bottom half of the fourth, Brunswick got to Tankersley one final time as they loaded the bases (two walks and a single) before Glynn’s coach John Welborn had to pull his starter and bring in Luke Barch.
Entering the game with the bases loaded and one out Barch’s first pitch was not one to remember. Standing in the box, Avery Jefferson was drilled in the arm for an RBI hit-by-pitch to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Barch struck out Brett Hickson on four pitches before facing off with Moore.
Having reached base successfully twice in his previous at-bats, Moore looked for insurance runs for himself and got them. On a 1-2 count, Moore hit a fly ball that caught the wind to land in fair territory on the right field line, bringing in two runs to give the Pirates a 5-1 lead.
Seemingly every time Brunswick scored, Glynn responded with its own flurry. Roberson worked a five-pitch walk with one out before Gus Gandy hit a looping double to the left field wall to score Roberson from first. Standing on second and waiting to run the bases, Gandy got his wish with Noonan hit his ninth RBI of the series with a single to left. Unable to keep the rally going, it would be the last time Glynn saw a number on the scoreboard that wasn’t a zero.
“I think it was a collective of a lot of innings,” Welborn said of the struggles to score. “There is a bunch of zeros up there that we didn’t score runs. We gave two away in the first, so it wasn’t just one inning it was the whole game.”
Barch was locked in on the mound after the hiccup in the fourth with three strikeouts in the fifth and three more in the sixth to keep his team within striking distance.
However, Moore answered with a strikeout in the sixth to run up his total to seven heading into the final inning.
Leaving Moore in the game to start the seventh with a 5-3 lead, Roberts had multiple guys ready to close out the game if Moore allowed another base runner after Roberson’s leadoff single.
“Oh yeah, it was a feel thing,” Roberts said. “After Wesley got on, the next batter that would get on would be his last one. Knowing his competitiveness and his nature, I felt good about where he was. We had three guys ready to go at any point. Caden Purvis was ready to go if we got in a situation with a lefty lefty on Gegg, I like that situation with him. Brauda being hurt kind of put us in a damper to not be able to use Avery behind the plate.
“He’s pitched a lot for us already, and we’ve used him in some relief spots and he does a tremendous job too. Isaiah being injured kept us from using him and we had Hunter Bratcher ready to go. So I felt like we were in really good shape arm-wise. I’ve been doing this a long time, and it’s a feel thing, and Grant had control and feel of the game at the time I didn’t feel like he was losing it. Even though the pitch count was going to run him out regardless.”
Having full confidence from his dugout, Moore thrived in the moment as he forced Gandy to pop out to second base for the first out of the seventh.
Facing the heart of the Terrors offense in Tankersley and Noonan, Moore struck out the duo to seal the Pirates 5-3 win and nine strikeouts on the night.
Picking up nine strikeouts and allowing one walk and three runs (two earned), Roberts points out the offneisve display Moore had too.
“Grant is a competitor, and it doesn’t matter if its baseball, football, or basketball. It doesn’t matter what he’s doing, he truly hates to lose and loves to compete,” Roberts said. “It’s almost to the point where he’s overbearing about it with his competitiveness.
“He had a great day at the plate tonight, 1-2, two walks and on-base four times, and goes out as a freshman and does that in a tough environment and keeps us alive to be in the region hunt after the first week. Can’t say enough about him and his effort tonight, its tremendous.”
For Glynn Academy, they were unable to get the sweep on its rivals but Welborn pointed out the goal is to win the series and if a sweep is the cherry on top its an awesome goal.
However, the focus is to win two of three and build into the playoffs.
As for Brunswick High, Roberts said the series could have easily turned into a 2-1 lead for his ball club.
“I told the guys that I’m super proud of their effort tonight and we could have easily let this thing go away, and they didn’t,” Roberts said. “We are really a play, swing a pitch here or there from being 2-1 instead of 1-2. It’s a good rivalry and I got a good group. Monday, was a wash and we almost played well on Wednesday.
“We just made one too many mistakes and if you give a team like that mistakes, they are going to punish you for it. They are athletic and fast and they do things when you make mistakes and make you pay for it. We are in a good situation out of this where we found a way to win one and could have easily let it down.”
Glynn Academy has a three-game series with South Effingham where the Terrors will host the Mustangs at Adam Wainwright Field on Wednesday.
Brunswick High has a three-game series with Evans where they will host a Friday doubleheader (4 p.m. and approximately 6:30 p.m.) against the Knights.