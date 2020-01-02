Brunswick High will travel across town to take on Glynn Academy for Game 1 of the City Championship tonight at the Terrors gym.
The Lady Pirates are coming off an impressive run as they went 6-0 through both holiday tournaments Brunswick participated in over the break. Glynn Academy faced off with some fierce holiday competition finishing 3-3.
Bragging rights get allotted to whichever team wins Game 2, so both squads look at Game 1 as just a more than a rivalry game. Both Brunswick High coach Maria Mangram and Glynn Academy coach Sharnesha Smith say their teams are treating this one like a business trip and a must-win region game.
Last season, the two games between these two teams split. Glynn Academy won the opening game 57-37 but fell to the Lady Pirates in Brunswick Square Gardens 44-37. The Lady Pirates claimed the City Championship title.
Mangram and Smith each break down the keys in tonight’s matchup and what kind of challenges they expect from each other.
Smith said that while she believes Brunswick is a good team, she didn’t think they presented any challenges because she said this game is about them as a team.
“One thing that they do well is that they play hard,” Smith said. “They’ve always played hard. I think this game is about Glynn Academy getting out there and doing what Glynn Academy does. That’s honestly the key to this game. It is us just going out there, making sure we do what we do, and take care of us. If we can do that, it’ll speak for itself.”
Mangram immediately brought up two of Glynn Academy’s top players as challenges for her team. She said that while they are preparing for them, there are other things she wants to see from her girls.
“We’re going to have to box out and get the first rebound,” Mangram said. “That is one of our goals for tomorrow. I just would like us not to turn the ball over as much, make some layups, make some free throws, and just compete. I’m big on energy and effort, and I feel like if we come with all of that, we will be okay.”
Despite being on a six-game winning streak, Mangram wants to see 32 minutes of good basketball and said how much more weight these region games carry than the out of region ones.
“We’ve been really close to playing a complete game, but I know that’s a lot to ask for, especially during a rival game. I would just like to see us play a complete game,” Mangram said. “I shouldn’t have to get them up. They should be up. Not only is it a rival game, but a region game and those hold a lot more weight than any other game. We’re going to try to do everything we can to come out with a win."
Glynn Academy and Brunswick both have big-time playmakers on their teams. The Lady Terrors, of course, have Zoesha Smith, who’s averaging 21.5 points, 11.9 boards, and 3.3 steals per game. There is also Talia Hamilton and LaTrinity Best, who contribute to Glynn’s wealth.
Hamilton averages 9.8 points while Best averages 9.5. These three are senior leaders that are crucial pieces for Glynn Academy. As for Brunswick, the Lady Pirates have Makaila Brown, Keya Daniels, and Jaliyah Howard, who help out all over the court.
Brown averages 13.4 points and 3.5 boards a game. Daniels is averaging 9.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while Howard averages 8.5 points.
The big matchup to watch between these two teams will be Smith and Brown. Smith and Mangram both believe their girls bring something to the table that the other doesn’t. However, these two will make fans want to grab popcorn and watch the show.
“On the court, Makaila is a great athlete and matches up well with Zoesha just as far as you know their size is similar. Both of them are athletic as heck, and they kind of play two different styles of play. Zoesha has the ability right now to step out and play a little guard for us and go inside, not that Makaila Brown doesn’t, I’m not saying she doesn’t, Zo is more versatile right now. Makaila Brown is definitely a factor inside and a kid you have to pay attention to for sure.”
Mangram said that both girls match up well together, but regardless it’s going to be a good ball game.
“You got two of the best teams in the state, and it’s not about what people think, that’s the facts. Like we’re No. 7, and they’re No. 3, so you’re going to have two top-notch programs going after each other. It’s hard to compare them because I think my girls do some things that Zoesha and La’Trinity can’t do. Again, we’re going to try and speed them up and make them play faster than what they’re used to. We want to get them uncomfortable and see if they can function being uncomfortable.”
Tip-off for Game 1 is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Glynn Academy’s gym.