Brunswick High and Glynn Academy each secured spots in the Class 6A Team Dual Wrestling Prelims this past weekend.

The Pirates and Terrors finished second and third, respectively, at the Region 2-6A team duals held at Glynn Academy to earn one of four spots in the bracket.

