Brunswick High and Glynn Academy each secured spots in the Class 6A Team Dual Wrestling Prelims this past weekend.
The Pirates and Terrors finished second and third, respectively, at the Region 2-6A team duals held at Glynn Academy to earn one of four spots in the bracket.
South Effingham took first place, and Lakeside Evans earned the fourth and final spot at state.
Both local schools breezed through the first round of the wrestleback bracket before Glynn was defeated by South Effingham. Meanwhile, Brunswick won through to the finals, where it would suffer the same fate in a 37-18 defeat.
That then left the crosstown rivals to do battle in the second-place match with Brunswick pulling out a narrow 37-33 victory over Glynn Academy.
As the No. 2 seed in the region, Brunswick is set to travel to site host North Forsyth on Saturday to wrestle against No. 3 seed South Paulding in the first round of the state team duals. The winner of the dual will move on to face the winner of No. 1 seed North Forysth and No. 4 seed North Atlanta.
The No. 3 seed Glynn Academy will wrestle its first round in Dunwoody against No. 2 Alexander. The winner will face the winner of the match between No. 1 Dunwoody and No. 4 Habersham Central.