Competing in the Class 6A Sectional A at Valdosta High School, the Pirates and Terrors track and field teams made their way to the penultimate round of competition.
Fighting for spots to represent the Pirates at the highest stage in Carrollton, eight Pirates and Lady Pirates qualified for the state, while one finished top of his event yet again.
Akeelah Bryan, Shamya Flanders, and Vivian Lawless are the three lady Pirates who qualified for state. Bryan finished fourth in the 100-meter race (12:35 seconds), fifth in the high jump (5 feet 2 inches) and seventh in the long jump (17-4.75). Flanders finished second in the 400m race (56.62) and sixth in the high jump (5-2). Lawless finished third in the female pole-vault with a height of 8-6
On the boy’s side, Riyon Rankin, Binh Nhien Do, Nick Gray, Devon Cummings, and Andrew Magalski qualified. Rankin, soared over the field when he cleared 7 feet with ease to win the boys high jump. Do qualified for the 800m (2:03) and narrowly missed out on the 1600m with a time of 4:36, seconds behind the eighth and final qualifying spot. Gray finished second in the 100m hurdles (14.56), with Cummings creeping his way into the seventh spot with a time of 15.48). Magalski was the final Pirate to qualify for state when he finished seventh in the shot-put with a throw of 45’06”.
Seven Terrors and Lady Terrors qualified for state, with three first-place finishers in the sectional events.
Lexi Alberson was the lone Lady Terror to qualify while in Valdosta, finishing eighth in the 800m with a 2:33 time to grab the final spot.
Six Terrors qualified for state with Elijah Melford, Jackson Wakeland, and Zechariah Ellis winning their events. The three other Terrors joining them at state are Chris Neal, Atticus Halley, and Tyson Rooks. Melford edged out second place by a quarter of an inch, clearing 45-11.5 for the event. Wakeland took home the discus final with a throw of 151-10, 6 feet better than second place. Ellis became the third and final Terror to win his event, clearing 48-1 in the shot put finals. Neal finished sixth in the 400m race (49.77), and Haley finished fourth in the 800m with a sub-two-minute time (1:59.76). Rounding out the Terrors qualifiers, Rooks finished in third place in the high jump with a 6-4 clearance.