Brooks, Tiller win state title, earn co-Girls Tennis MVP
Rebekah Brooks and Rebecca Tiller have all but been joined at the hip since joining the Frederica Academy tennis team. The duo served as captains together, won a region title together, and led the Knights to a state championship together, so it’s only right Brooks and Tiller share The News’ Girls Tennis MVP together as well.
The two knew of each other prior, but their first real conversation was on the first day of tennis practice four years ago. At that point, each had varying levels of singles experience, but neither had played doubles before.
“(Head coach Brian Wyrick) was just like, ‘You guys would be good together,’ and we haven’t played with anyone else since,” Tiller said.
Tiller entered high school with a background in competitive tennis while Brooks’ involvement in the sport was limited to playing with her family.
But those differences wound up working in the pairing’s favor.
“I was horrible,” Brooks joked. “I was so bad. But because she had so much experience, it inspired me to do better to be able to play with her. So I worked to be able to match her, then we grew together as a team.”
Although their freshman campaign ended in a decisive defeat in the first round of the team state tournament, the experience playing at the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon proved valuable. The Frederica girls lost in the first round of the team tournament again, but Brooks and Tiller finished second in the region and advanced to the quarterfinals with a win in the opening round of the Class 3A individual state tournament.
Unfortunately, the duo didn’t get the opportunity to improve on its finish the following year. Frederica was just a few matches into its season when it came screeching to a halt due to the impending threat of the coronavirus.
Upon watching the seniors have their final year ripped away, Tiller feared the same could happen to the Class of 2021. In hindsight, the scare may have provided the two the spark they needed to make the most of their last season of prep tennis.
Brooks and Tiller secured the top seed in the region tournament, where the tandem rolled to the finals and came out on top in a third set tiebreaker of the knockdown battle that gave home fans a great opportunity to see the two in action.
The pair admits they’ve earned a reputation around the GISA as a feisty tandem that won’t go down without a fight. It was not uncommon to see either chirping with an opponent, and there was plenty of fire in the region title match.
With one piece of hardware secured, the duo went looking for more in their return to Macon for the individual state tournament. Again, Brooks and Tiller won their way to the finals, though this time they would finish as runners-up.
Still, there was one last trip to the John Drew Tennis Center on the schedule — the team state tournament, and the senior pairing were sure to make the most of it.
“The success that we had previously definitely gave us the confidence (in Macon),” Brooks said.
“I remember walking in with my headphones in, and I was like, ‘No one can touch me,” Tiller added with a laugh.
That conviction proved to be well earned. With Brooks and Tiller leading the way, the Frederica Academy girls earned their first Class 3A state championship, defeating Westminster in the title match.
Each Knight found themselves trailing after the first set of their respective match, but once a pair of eighth graders rallied for a win at the No. 2 doubles spot, the rest were able to pull through as well.
“When we saw they won, we were like, ‘We can do this,” Tiller said. “If the little ones could do it, we could too.”
Of course, having leaders like Brooks and Tiller on the team is a boon for the entire program.
Going into their senior season, the two weren’t just ready to take on the leadership role; Tiller did casually note to Wyrick that team captain would be a nice addition to her college application (before she immediately realized she couldn’t do it without Brooks, proposing co-captains to her partner through text).
But Brooks and Tiller had been waiting for the position since they joined the team.
“We wanted it,” Tiller said. “We wanted it since freshman year. We were fighting with senior girls when we were freshmen trying to get a spot on the team. We wanted it so bad.”
“We’ve always been, even out of place, too aggressive trying to get that leadership role,” Brooks added. “We were not going through our senior year without being captains, without being the top dogs of everyone.
“Being top dogs of state, that’s pretty good.”
And deserving of recognition as the Girls Tennis MVP award.