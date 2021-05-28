Brock caps off dominant career as The News’ Girls Soccer MVP
The centerpiece of one of the most dominant programs in the state the past four years, The News’ Girls Soccer MVP award may as well be a lifetime achievement decoration.
Sally Brock closes her career with Glynn Academy a perfect 31-0 against Region 2-6A opponents with several deep playoff runs on her resume.
It’s the postseason success she’s most proud of.
“At the start of the season, we had no idea how far we would make it,” Brock said. “I was worried our chemistry would be off, and that we lost too many girls last year. However, the freshmen really stepped up and our team grew so much together.
“Even though we lost in Elite Eight, I was still so proud because we played our hardest and left everything on the field. I was also proud to be alongside my fellow seniors, who were such great leaders on our team, and lead the best examples for the underclassmen.”
The Terrors advanced to the Elite Eight this past season for the second straight playoffs following a postseason hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
After playing just eight matches as a junior, Brock was suddenly one of the senior leaders on a squad with championship aspirations. And she took her role seriously.
Over the offseason, Brock prepared herself to take on a larger load on the field in addition to sharpening up on the mental side of the game.
“For me I wanted to focus a lot on improving my fitness, so I worked a lot on both my speed and endurance,” Brock said. “We weren’t sure how many new girls we were getting on the team, so I wanted to make sure I could stay in a full game without dropping off. Luckily a lot of the girls on the team and I play travel soccer, so we were able to train year round to prepare.
“Leading up to this season, I also tried to focus on being a smarter player so that I would be able to lead the new players. I tried to improve a lot on my runs up top and things like that, so the new forwards could learn from me.”
Of course, Brock was in the same position as though new players just four years ago — a freshman on a team with high expectations.
As a freshman, Brock played for a Glynn Academy team that won its first 21 games to advance to the state championship game, where they’d finish as runners-up. She remembers feeling ingratiated into the program upon the first of its customary bonding sessions.
“At the very start of my freshman season I was obviously very scared to be joining a new team, but it didn’t take long at all for me to feel at home,” Brock said. “I had a lot of fellow freshmen by my side who I played soccer with my whole life, so I never felt alone.
“As for the older girls, I remember feeling truly a part of their team at our first spaghetti dinner of the year. We always have spaghetti dinners before our region games, and my first ever one was at coach (Tom Lemmon)’s house. After we ate everyone gathered in his living room for a dance party, and I remember leaving knowing that this was my team.”
The Terrors have only lost three matches since Brock’s first spaghetti dinner, all of which have come at least three rounds into the playoffs.
For the most part, regular-season matches haven’t even been close, which is why Brock’s favorite memory from her final prep season was securing a road win over Glynn’s biggest rival in the region.
“We scored the first goal, but Richmond Hill kept coming back to tie it up,” Brock said. “Both teams were getting physical, and the refs seemed to call everything against us. It was getting close to the end of the game and I was getting scared we would tie them for the first time in my high school career.
“Somehow, I got a perfect ball in the box and was able to get a shot on frame, and we won last minute. I just remember everyone sprinting to hug each other, and how relieved we all felt in that moment.”