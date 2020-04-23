Paola Beneyto Moller wasn’t at College of Coastal Georgia for a long time, but it was a good time.
The Barcelona, Spain native transferred to Coastal Georgia after spending her freshman season at Middle Georgia State, and her infectious energy quickly endeared her to the team.
She’s graduating a year early, but Moller’s already made her mark as a Mariner by helping rejuvenate the program.
“Paola’s arrival last season was part of a major change of culture that took place within the women’s program and ultimately carried over to the men,” said Coastal Georgia head tennis coach Zack Rogers. “Beyond the positive impact she had in the locker room, her leadership skills helped the Mariners break into the NAIA Top 25 after a string of wins against nationally-ranked opponents.
“I know Paola was poised to help her teammates fight for a spot in the Sun Conference tournament that was scheduled to be held on the Coastal Georgia campus in May.”
Although the Mariners haven’t made an appearance at the NAIA Women’s Tennis National Championships since 2014, they’ve become a legitimate threat consistently ranked just outside the top 25 over the past two seasons.
Ten teams on Coastal Georgia’s 2018-19 schedule were ranked within the top 25, including second-ranked Sun Conference rival Keiser University. Ultimately the strength of the conference kept the Mariners out of the TSC Tournament, but it was a step in the right direction.
The Mariners had clearly taken another sizable leap forward in the 2019-20 season that saw the team compile a 5-4 record before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moller went 6-1 in singles competition this past season and 5-1 in doubles — the only two losses coming against No. 2 Keiser.
Coastal Georgia entered the season with aspirations of a return to The Sun Conference Tournament, and perhaps even further, and it was well on its way with three conference wins already.
Despite her final season being cut short, Moller likely isn’t one to sweat the setback due to her unrelenting positivity. One of Rogers’ lasting memories of the senior is the jubilation she displayed upon picking up her first collegiate win at Coastal on the road in a singles match against Webber International in the 2018-19 season opener.
“Paola is one of the most visible students on the Brunswick campus. Not only does everyone know who Paola is, but everyone thinks the world of her,” Rogers said. “I have had countless professors and administrators express how thankful they are that she has been a part of our campus community the last two years. She has someone who has represented herself, her country, her teammates, and the athletic department as a whole, very well. She has spoken before the president of the college, been a part of a number of committees, and been an active participant in student government.
“Like many of her teammates, Paola has shown consistent and constant level of dedication to serving the needs of others. She has helped introduce the game of tennis to students at elementary schools across Glynn County, volunteered at the Glynn County Fall Festival, and helped with tennis clinics in both Brunswick and on St. Simons Island. Paola has also shown a true passion for volunteering with youth who are a part of Safe Harbor. Not only has she participated in team organized events with Safe Harbor, but she worked with fellow senior Paige DeLaPerriere to organize a clothing drive, made visits to the Safe Harbor home, and put together her own tennis clinic for the children with teammate Eva Rubio.”