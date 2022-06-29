The Glynn County Recreation and Sports Department added a couple more state titles to its ledger this past weekend.
Both the GCRPD 14U and 8U Mainland teams captured Georgia Recreation and Parks Association state championships at their respective tournaments in Augusta and Dalton.
To qualify for state, the 14U team had to first advance to the finals of the district tournament, where the top 2 teams in each age class would continue onto the state competition.
Glynn County 14U All-Stars easily dispatched Liberty County 12-0 to begin its district run before handing Wayne County a 10-3 loss in the double elimination tournament.
With their ticket to state already punched, the 14U All-Stars made sure to send a message in the district title game — a rematch against Wayne County that went into extra innings.
In fact, the contest remained tied until protocols dictated a Texas tiebreaker, which places a runner on 2nd with no outs to begin each inning until a winner is determined. Eventually, Glynn County came out on top 6-5 to win the district.
Moving on to the state competition in Augusta on June 21-24, Glynn County handled Swainsboro 17-2 on Day 1 of play before returning to run-rule Augusta 16-1 the next day.
On Day 3, the GCRP 14U All-Stars edged Lyons 8-5 to advance to the title game, where they would meet rival Wayne County for the third time.
Wayne County dropped its first game in the double elimination state tournament against Lyons, but it battled its way through the consolation bracket to get a third shot at Glynn County.
But nothing would stop the 14U All-Stars, which defeated Wayne County for a third and final time 13-5 to earn their crown as the 2022 GRPA 14U Baseball state champions.
The route to a title was a bit different for the 8U Mainland team, which didn’t have a local district competition, instead playing against their counterparts from St. Simons to determine the district winner and runner-up with 8U Mainland earning the former and 8U St. Simons taking the latter.
Once at the all-synthetic turf complex in Dalton, the GCRP 8U Mainland team overcame Thomasville YMCA 11-9 to start its state run. On Day 2 of competition, Glynn County really caught its stride, run-ruling Warner Robins 23-3 and West Jackson 14-2 to continue on in the winner’s bracket.
The 8U Mainland team finally suffered its first blemish early on Day 3 in a 9-8 heartbreaker against the City of Jefferson, but Glynn County wouldn’t stew on the loss for long, handling West Jackson in another run-ruled victory 13-2 to work its way into the finals.
Since 8U Mainland entered from the consolation bracket, they needed to hand the City of Jefferson both losses in the double elimination tournament to hoist the championship trophy, and the team proved ready to do just that.
Avenging its only loss, 8U Mainland defeated City of Jefferson 11-2 to force a decisive final game between the two teams.
Following a 30-minute break, 8U Mainland did it again — routing City of Jefferson with in a matching 11-2 result to earn the title of 2022 GRPA 8U Coach Pitch Baseball state champions.
The 8U St. Simons team finished fifth at the tournament.
The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department was also represented in Tucker, where the both the St. Simons and Mainland 10U live pitch teams competed after facing off to determine the district champion.
St. Simons defeated the Mainland to win the district and earn a first-round bye at the state tournament. Once the second round got underway, St. Simons 10U slipped past the City of Jefferson 5-4, but a 13-10 loss to Crisp County in the ensuing contest dropped the team into the consolation bracket.
In their third contest of Day 2, St. Simons 10U dismantled Rockdale County 15-0 to keep its championship hopes alive before running off a 7-6 victory over Hapeville and a 8-4 triumph over Tift County the following day to earn a spot in the championship game.
But St. Simons 10U needed to knock off Crisp County twice to capture the title, and it was unable to avenge its earlier loss, falling 14-1 to finish as the GRPA 10U Live Pitch Baseball State runner-up.
The 10U Mainland team finished seventh at state, while also representing Glynn County, 12U Major Mainland finished fourth, and 12U Traditional St. Simons placed fifth.