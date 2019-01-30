Get ready to run.
The 2019 Bridge Run is scheduled for Feb. 16, with festivities beginning with a Pasta Party and Vendor Expo on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.
The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation Bridge Run is a signature event for the Health System and the Golden Isles. Unique among bridge runs, the races take place on the 7,780-foot Sidney Lanier Bridge, which at it its center, measures 480 feet high above the Brunswick River — the tallest span in the state.
The Bridge Run is presented by Robins & Morton, and the event includes a First Responders Challenge, 5K run and 5K walk, followed by a family-friendly festival featuring community vendors, food and drink, and entertainment.
Proceeds benefit the Health System’s cancer and cardiac care programs.
Gates open at 7 a.m. on the day of the race with the First Responders Challenge set to begin at 8:30 a.m. The 5K runners will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by 5K walkers at 10:30 a.m.
Runners and First Responders will compete for cash awards of $250, $500, and $1,000, as well as medals. The Bridge Run awards are sponsored by Pinova. The awards ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
The First Responders Challenge is open to firefighters, paramedics, police, and military. Teams of three will race against one another in a 5K, competing to be the best of the best first responders. The challenge provides us the opportunity to honor first responders by creating this friendly competition.
The 5K has been certified by the U.S. Track & Field Association as the toughest 5K in the state. The Bridge Run attracts athletes from throughout the southeast, along with scores of students and adults who run for health and fun. Many others of all ages register to walk the course, maintaining a slower pace while enjoying the beautiful views of the Brunswick River and Marshes of Glynn.
Last year the Foundation Bridge Run welcomed more 75 sponsors, registered more than 2,500 participants, and raised $48,000 for the cancer care programs at Southeast Georgia Health System.
For an official entry form or more information, visit the-bridge-run.org or active.com. Due to safety reasons, pets, strollers, baby joggers, roller blades, wheelchairs, skateboards or bicycles are not permitted.