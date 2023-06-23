Coming off some grueling workouts and trying days, the Brunswick High football team got the opportunity to have some good clean fun Friday when the program held its annual youth camp.
More than 40 campers ranging from first through seventh grade spent the day training like a merry band of Pirates, generating laughs and smiles from all involved.
“It was a great day for some Pirate football, and we’re glad the community came out,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “It was all for the kids — just trying to develop these guys and teach them some fundamentals. It was a great time. I hope they learned a lot.”
As members of the Pirates’ coaching staff and football team provided instruction, campers rotated through a variety of stations to get a taste of what each position had to offer to begin the session.
After wrapping up a tackling wheel, receiving handoffs, tossing passes and pushing blocking pads, the campers retreated into the Brunswick field house to cool down with some snacks. Pirates players intermingled with the campers in the dining area as some of Brunswick’s games from the past season played on in the background.
Once the group returned to Brunswick’s new turf practice field, the campers were run though more extensive offensive and defensive drills — this time combining several of the skills learned in the early portion of camp.
As the intensity of the drills picked up, so did the competition and fun between the campers and the varsity Pirates. Cheers went out following completed demolitions of tackling rings; campers began defending one another as they ran routes.
Still, that was nothing compared to the passion brought forth by the obstacle course.
Campers were divided into two teams that went all out in a race through a number of obstacles, all while the varsity players manically cheered on their side.
Even former Brunswick High and University of Georgia standout Warren McClendon, now a Los Angeles Ram, made a brief appearance to take in some of the fun.
“He came out here and talked to some of the guys and everything,” Grady said. “It’s always nice to see him.”
The race came down to the wire, eliciting a massive celebration from the whole camp.
But there was one more treat for campers — the varsity offensive linemen and defensive linemen were the next to compete in the obstacle course. The young ones watched with glee as the offensive line took the competition.
“This is our way of giving back to the community,” Grady said. “I always tell these guys, ‘How are they going to cheer for you on a Friday night if they don’t know who you are?’ That’s why we do what we do in the community.
“These guys had a great time out here. It was just a breath of fresh air to get these guys in a positive attitude and a positive mood.”