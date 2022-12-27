Bradley Warren guides MCA to breakthrough campaign
Success breeds success. McIntosh County Academy demonstrated as much this past season.
In a culmination of four years of work, the Buccaneers put together one of the best campaigns in school history, winning the program’s fourth region title in 46 years en route to a 10-2 finish. Reigniting MCA earned Bradley Warren recognition as The News’ 2022-23 Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team’s Coach of the Year.
“There have been three double digit-win seasons in the school’s history: that was the 2000 season, the 2016 season, and this year — two of those I was able to coach, which is really cool,” Warren said.
Warren guided the Buccaneers to a 27-11 record in a three-year stint with the program from 1999-2001 that included a record 11-win season, but McIntosh has rarely even come close to the mark in the time since.
When Warren returned to Darien, the Buccaneers were coming off a two-year stretch that saw the team go just 4-17.
Though there was an immediate return to respectability with the program recording three straight playoff appearances, McIntosh County Academy wouldn’t exceed six wins until Warren’s first true class came to age.
A 10-point loss to a program from Class 6A would be the Buccaneers’ only loss of the regular season as the team rattled off nine straight wins through the first round of the Class A, Division II playoffs.
“It was pretty cool; this was my first senior class that had been only in my program,” Warren said. “I enjoyed those guys. They made it a lot of fun, and they made it easy this year.”
Among the seniors completing their run in the program was Region 3-A, Division II Co-Defensive Player of the Year Lake Linton, and a host of first-team selections in JaReese Campbell, TyReese Campbell, LaDerrious West, Deondray Bacon, Danny Thomas and Daniel Rush.
Going out with a season that saw McIntosh County Academy return to the top 10 for the first time in 2016, spearheaded by a defense that allowed the fourth-fewest points in the classification per game, has left an indelible mark.
“They’re really excited about it,” Warren said. “It creates a buzz in the school, in the community. Those 14 guys, I think 11 of them have been with me all four years, so that was a big deal to see them succeed, and we’re looking forward to seeing a few of those guys going to play college ball as well.”
Football is exciting again at McIntosh County Academy.
“It’s been really cool when you walk around and go eat at the local restaurants and things, people talk to you about the season,” Warren said. “They were pretty excited. It’s fun to hear all the positive comments. It’s been great.”