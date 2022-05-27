Boys Tennis MVP storms region
A homeschool transfer to Glynn Academy took over the reigns at the top singles line and led the program to its first region championship since 2018.
The Terrors caught lightning in a bottle with The News’ 2022 Boys Tennis MVP Brock Mitchell.
There was little to no adjustment period for Mitchell in jumping to Class 6A tennis, assuming the role vacated by last year’s Boys Tennis MVP Jaben Hardin and mentoring a young team bereft of any seniors in the starting lineup.
“He’s a very hard worker, and he just jumped right in,” said Glynn head coach Marcus Long. “Right from the very beginning with us, he just came in and just wanted to do whatever he could to help us win, and to help us get better.
“Anytime you get a new kid, you’re always curious about they’re going to mix in or fit in with the rest of the team, and he just jumped right in. He’s been great about, not just working hard, but also helping our program and helping other guys.”
Mitchell helped provide balance to the Terrors’ lineup, allowing Glynn to avenge its loss to Statesboro in last year’s region title match in a 3-1 result.
Although Mitchell was still tied 3-3 in the third set with his counterpart from Statesboro when the match was called, his glowing presence led to a near unanimous vote for Region 2-6A Player of the Year.
“He and the other guy from Statesboro were very close in terms of ability,” Long said. “For him to win the Player of the Year by a vote of 6-to-1, it says a lot about him as a player, but him as a person. He’s really thought of in a high regard from the other coaches in our region.”
Glynn Academy went on to extend its streak of first-round victories in the state playoffs to 11 years in a 3-0 victory over Westlake with Mitchell earning a perfect 6-0, 6-0 sweep of his opponent at No. 1 singles.
Although the Terrors eventually bowed out in a tightly contested Sweet 16 match, the program has proven its on track to return to its glory days of deeper runs, and Mitchell has played a pivotal part.
“I know he’s been really happy about just being able to be out with a group of guys, and hanging out, and just being a part of a team, I think it’s been great for him,” Long said. “He’s a fantastic kid, and works so hard, and just does everything the right way. He does anything you ask of him, he’s coachable, and he’s always willing to do whatever he can to get better or to help the team get better. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”