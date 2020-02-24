In search of its 13th straight state title, Frederica Academy’s golf team opened its season at the Camden County Invitational at Osprey Cove this past Saturday.
Led by tournament low medalist Roy Bird, who shot 2-over 74, the Knights shot a 322 total, finishing fourth out of nine teams.
Tift County won the tournament with a score of 310, and Elbert finished second at 320.
“It was a cold and windy day, which made for some very tough scoring conditions,” said Frederica head coach Tom Willis. “Everyone was struggling early it seemed except for Roy. He played the front side just one over, with a couple of bogeys on the front to go along with a two-putt birdie on the par 5 No. 6.
“He kept it steady on the back with eight pars and a bogey coming in and bested the field by two strokes. That’s a great start to the season for him, picking up his first FA tournament win and his lowest score for Frederica as well. We are looking for some players to step up for us this year, and it looks like Roy is one of them.”
Parker Jules also got her first varsity season off to a strong start, her 82 was tied for the second-lowest round on the team.
“I’m also really proud of the round Parker Jules put together,” Willis said. “She was the only female player in the field, and since it was a GHSA boys’ event she had to play on the back tees with the guys. That didn’t hurt her game as she had a great 39 on the back side, including a par-birdie-par finish.
“She’s really hitting her fairway woods well and has a ton of potential.”
Cason Cavalier also shot an 82 for the round, followed by a couple of 84s by Ramie Shingler and Edward Stephens. Eli Brickman closed out the scoring with an 85.
“Eli Brickman had a good first varsity event as well, and Edward Stephens hit the ball well but had a few mistakes that cost him,” Willis said. “Although Cason Cavalier and Ramie Shingler got off to rough starts, I know they have the potential to come down a lot of strokes.
“Overall, I’m happy with the way we played and am looking forward to steady improvement over the year.”
Frederica Academy will host its own invitational March 2 at Pine Lakes on Jekyll Island.
GLF: Coastal women split first day at Oyster Shuck Match Play
The Coastal Georgia women went 1-1 on the opening day of the Oyster Shuck Match Play hosted by The Citadel on Monday in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Division I Morehead State handed Coastal a 5.0-0.0 loss in the first match, though the individual matchups were closer than the final score would indicate.
Megan Thompson struggled in a 4&3 loss to Bridget Connolly, and Kylee Wheeler was beaten 2&1 by Gypsie Hutchinson, but both Lauren Bird and Megan Ramer took their opponent down to the final hole, where they came up short in 1up defeats against Mackenzie Neal and Hailey Rietz, respectively.
Kinsley Dowling also fell 1up versus Alina-Sophie Koch in her first team event of the season for the Mariners.
But Coastal Georgia rebounded in its second match, winning four of five matchups to top host The Citadel 4.0-1.0.
Thompson waltzed to a 7&6 win over Sarah Smith, while Bird and Dowling each rolled to 5&4 victories. Ramer beat Nadia Sandler 3up.
Wheeler was the only Mariner to drop her matchup against The Citadel, falling to Mackenzie Battle 5&4.
Coastal Georgia will compete for fifth place at the Oyster Shuck Match Play today when it faces Appalachian State.
BB: Statesboro jumps on Brunswick High early in win
Statesboro rode a pair of big innings to a 9-4 victory over Brunswick High on Monday at Bud Couch Field in the first of a three-game set this week.
The Blue Devils got to Pirates starter Mitchell Richburg early as the first two batters of the opening frame walked to set up an RBI double. Following an run-scoring single by Statesboro, Richburg secured the first out of the game on a strikeout, but the Blue Devils would push across two more runs before he’d escape the inning.
Despite allowing four runs in the first inning, Richburg appeared to have settled down in the second, retiring the first two batters he faced on a strikeout and a ground ball back to himself. But the ensuing batters singled and walked, putting a pair of runners on and bringing Isaiah Wellman out of the pen.
However, both runners were driven in by a double in the next at bat, and another scored on an error a few batters later, dropping Brunswick into a seven-run deficit that it was unable to escape.
The Pirates’ best chance to make up the deficit came in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs, trailing 8-3. A run scored on Nick Goff’s ground ball to the shortstop, by Lodise and Hunter Goff each went down swinging at strikes to end the threat.
Richburg was charged with five earned runs in 1.2 innings, walking three and giving up a pair of hits. Wellman went 3.1 innings in relief, allowing one earned run, striking out six and walking one. Kyle Lodise pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk.
Despite the loss, Brunswick showed some fight when, down 7-0 in the bottom of the fifth, it inched closer by playing some small ball. A dropped third strike, a sacrifice bunt, and a walk gave the Pirates runners on the corners with two outs. Hunter Goff drove Ethan Herrin in on a single, and following a Wellman walk, Lodise scored on a passed ball with Bryson Wilson at the plate a pitch before Wilson singled home Hunter Goff to draw Brunswick to back to within four runs.
But with just seven singles and just two walks to 10 strikeouts, the Pirates just didn’t generate the offense they needed to overcome the early deficit despite a couple of 2-of-4 performances at the plate by Hunter Goff and Wilson.
Brunswick will travel over to Mill Creek Park for Game 2 of its series against Statesboro on Wednesday, and on Friday, both teams will play the third and final game at Bud Couch Field. Both contests are slated for 6 p.m.