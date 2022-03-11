After the team’s worst performance of the season against its cross-town rivals, Brunswick’s boys soccer team (8-3, 3-3) bounced back with a 2-1 win over Richmond Hill on Friday.
The weather played a factor for the majority of the first half with players slipping and struggling to control the ball.
Richmond Hill (3-7-1, 2-5) had the first few minutes in Brunswick’s final third, with goalkeeper Jerry Martinez making big plays to keep shots away from finding the back of the net.
Brunswick finally broke through in the 29th minute, when co-captain Oscar Cruz powered his way through the Wildcat box and put his shot past arguably the region’s best goalkeeper in Kyle Diesman.
The Wildcats wouldn’t let the goal stop them from continuing to play their style, by pressing the Pirates and either forcing errant passes or controlling the midfield. In the 25’ minute, Richmond Hill’s Gustavo Gonzalez smashed in his right-footed shot past the outreach of Martinez to tie the game.
Richmond Hill had the chance to add another goal quickly after its first, but a big-time stop by Cristofer Castillo forced only a throw-in.
With the game tied 1-1 after the half, the Pirates were able to find their way to score the game-winning goal with 19 minutes left in the game.
Richmond Hill’s Seth Haggray had every header under control all night long, but after winning the first loose ball with Cruz by his side, the second attempt with Cruz battling for position allowed Danny German to pick up the ball inside the box with space.
Diesman ran out from his box to challenge German’s shot, but the forward dinked the ball over the keeper and into the back of the net away from any challenging Wildcats on the goal line.
Trying to hold onto the narrow lead, Brunswick manager Enrique Power moved Allen Antah to play striker. Having moved his pacy center back to the front, Power said the decision was based on rolling the dice.
“Whenever we are playing a team that we have to roll the dice, Allen is our man,” Power said. “He had one where the keeper made an incredible save. If it would have been a different goalie, it would have been in. Richmond Hill has the best goalie in the region. He’s good and he knows what he is doing. Whenever we have to (roll the dice), Allen is our guy. He is physical, athletic, fast and he is a great player.”
Antah had a chance to score in the final minutes of the game to seal the deal after he outmuscled the Wildcats defender and broke free for a one-on-one with the Diesman. Taking one too many touches, Antah missed his opportunity but kept the Pirates the ball with time ticking down.
In the final three minutes of the game, Richmond Hill tried every push-up the pitch possible, leaving Martinez to step up big in net for Brunswick. Although the Wildcats had a desperation free-kick attempt from 40 yards out, Martinez bobbled the ball but controlled it for his eighth save of the night.
“Jerry’s performance today was great,” Power said. “We needed that from him. It’s not easy to get scored on six times, especially five of them in the first half. I think he made a great comeback today and I think he will definitely gain some confidence out of it.”
Holding onto the 2-1 lead, the Pirates pushed the rivalry game out of their heads and put their full focus on earning their third region win of the season.
Wildcats 10
Lady Pirates 0
The Brunswick Lady Pirates (3-7-1, 2-4) faced two of the region’s best teams in back-to-back games but ultimately succumb to early chances from Richmond Hill.
In the first twenty seconds of the game, Brunswick’s Diamond Walker had to make herself big to save the first shot of the game. With the Pirates struggling in the field to move the ball, Walker had little room to make mistakes.
Richmond Hill’s (9-2, 5-1) Hannah Zoufal got on the scorers’ sheet in the 32nd minute when Brunswick’s defense failed to close the gaps for an easy shot attempt on goal.
Walker would make a save minutes later but Richmond Hill’s high press left Walker seeing the ball far too often.
Ten minutes after opening the game, the Wildcats would score their second when Courtney Allen put her shot into the bottom corner.
Less than a minute later Brunswick not only conceded its third goal of the match but lost Emma Counts in the process. Counts had her foot stepped on and was down for a few minutes before limping off the pitch and onto the bench. Head coach Greg Sturm said Counts was fine to come back into the game but the game was out of reach and didn’t want her to reinjure her foot.
The troubling moment for the Lady Pirates was on the Wildcats’ fifth goal of the first half. On an easy shot that Madison Haldeman took at the face of the goal, the wet slippery ball hit Walker’s gloves and slipped out her hands for the goal. Walker let out a frustrating ‘No’ in the process.
Brunswick would put together one attacking play in the first half, with Lourdes Royal and Shiloh Ferguson making their way down the field. Ferguson whipped in a cross into the box, but no one was there to make something happen.
Richmond Hill would lead 8-0 going into the locker room, and make quick work of the second half for the game to be called at 10-0.
After the game, Sturm said the loss was tough because the team wasn’t fully prepared for a strong Richmond Hill team. He takes accountability for it and wants the team to move on and prepare for Tuesday’s games against South Effingham.
“We are going to move on,” Sturm said after the loss. “We have a bunch of region games coming up and a lot of them are winnable and I just want to make sure we are ready to go for next week.”