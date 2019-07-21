On Saturday, 912 Sports Connection held its fifth annual media day at the Glynn County Athletic Center at Glynn County Stadium.
More than a dozen coaches from around south Georgia made an appearance to speak about the upcoming 2019-20 football season.
Each day this week, The News highlight what to expect from teams around the area.
BRUNSWICK HIGH
Despite losing 32 senior to graduation, the prospects of a bounce back season at Brunswick High appeared strong when listening to assistant head coach/offensive line coach Garrett Grady speak at media day.
The Pirates finished just 3-7 last season in head coach Sean Pender’s second season, and 0-4 in Region 2-6A, as their offense struggled to generate points consistently. Brunswick averaged 18.8 points last year — its lowest mark since 2003 — and its offensive output dropped to 11.75 points per game in region play.
But with seven starters set to return, the Pirates’ offense should be more potent this season.
Aside from running back Jalen Trimmings, all of Brunswick’s skill players are back in the fold, including receivers Che’querdo Foy and Xavier Bean, who combined for more than 800 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year.
However, the coaching staff appears most excited about the offseason development of a rising junior.
“In the receiving corps, a name to keep an eye on is definitely Amarion Whitfield,” Grady said. “He’s had a heck of a summer.”
Although Trimmings gave the Pirates 834 yards and seven touchdowns out of the backfield, Brunswick expects a strong season from a pair of rising sophomores in Chuckobe Hill and Khamori Simmons.
Grady described the young duo as the “thunder and lightning” of the team’s offense.
Of course, a lot of the success of the Pirates’ ground game will depend on the play of an offensive line looking to stem the loss of University of Georgia tackle Warren McClendon.
Although it will be difficult to replicate the impact of the All-State selection, Xavier Ramsey and Caleb Cook will each return for their third seasons in the starting lineup. Roderick Jones and Kanaya Charlton also notched varsity experience last season to prepare them for full-time roles.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Charlton in particular has the potential to be a key member of the offensive line as a rising sophomore, having already drawn offers from Auburn, Kentucky, and South Carolina.
“I don’t think you can replace a Warren McClendon on the offensive line, just someone that played all four years on the varsity level,” Grady said. “His communication and the way he got other guys to raise their level of play, I think that’s key. Just a great kid he was for our program. He was Brunswick through and through.
“But I think we have a guy in Kanaya Charlton that will step up and try to fill those shoes.”
One of the biggest question mark for Brunswick on the offensive side of the ball is at quarterback, as rising senior Anthony Mountain is still recovering from offseason surgery for an ACL injury.
K.J. Lee and Jeffery Waye have taken the lion’s share of the reps at signal caller this spring and into fall, but with little varsity experience between the two, they’re likely just competing to hold the fort down until Mountain’s return after the start of the regular season.
“[Mountain’s] doing a great job with his rehab, not missing anything, and busting his butt in the training room to get back with this team because our guys are definitely looking at him for leadership,” Grady said. “He’s out there everyday with them, trying to lead the team.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Pirates should be in much better shape going into the season than a year ago when they returned just two players with significant varsity experience. And although there raw number of returning defenders is just five, they are five of Brunswick’s most impactful players.
Devin LaFayette and Freddie Towns were (along with Mountain and Ramsey) two of the players in attendance with Grady at media day, a gesture that demonstrates how highly the coaching staff thinks of the two defensive backs.
The pair each stands about 6-feet tall with long arms and speed that should make them a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.
Grady identified linebacker Ryne Buckley as a player to watch as he joins last year’s leading tackler AJ Wilson in the front seven. Justin Akra is expected to take over as Brunswick’s top pass-rushing threat on the defensive line following Tay Butler’s departure.
Allowing 27.6 points per contest last season, the Pirates had their worst defense since 2012, but they brought in new defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder to reboot the unit.
Tedder was the co-head coach and defensive coordinator at New Hampstead last season when the Phoenix held opponents to just over 22 points per game. His best work came in the first round of the playoffs when New Hampstead held a Starr’s Mill offense that averaged nearly 33 points to just 10 in an upset victory.
Under Tedder, Brunswick will play out of a 4-3 base, but it’ll use multiple different fronts in its aggressive defensive attack.
“He’s bringing excitement to our defense,” Grady said. “He talks about physical play, and that’s what we expect out of our defense.”