Well, this past weekend did not go how it was supposed to.
While the Georgia Florida rivalry is back to be uber-competitive, it always stinks being on the losing end. Let’s say I’m glad I live in the Golden Isles and won’t have to make the five-hour trek back home to North Georgia.
Yeah, Georgia’s got a lot of figuring out to do on the offensive side of things. Injuries depleted the defense, but regardless of the excuses — this hurts me more than anyone knows — the Gators were the better team.
So since it doesn’t seem like the Bulldogs will be making a trip to Atlanta this year, at least the next two weeks will be wonderful.
The football team may have struggles, but we have some of the best golfers in the world coming to play the long-awaited 2020 Masters Tournament.
It’s finally here — Masters week, ahh.
While I’m disappointed in the Bulldogs and disappointed in myself for not wallowing in self-pity longer than a day — I’m covering it with excitement for what will be an immaculate two weeks of golf.
For the first time probably in the history of the Masters, it’ll play in November. While we very well might get a championship Monday, I don’t care — it’s one more day of golf.
Also, with the Masters being the week before the 11th annual RSM Classic, it’ll be like two straight weeks of Georgia golf, and this girl is ready.
A tradition unlike any other, and yet 2020 changed it. However, I don’t care.
It’ll still be four days of seeing Augusta National in all of its fall glory. The photos circling the internet are truly breathtaking.
I’m just so excited to see the golf tournament of all golf tournaments play after 575 long days.
Tiger Woods returns, and while he hasn’t played great this year, it’s the Masters. One must think he has to be ready for it — we shall see.
Of course, Phil Mickelson will be there. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and many more will also be in the field.
One can only hope a couple of the big names decide to come down to the Golden Isles for the RSM — I can only hope.
Regardless, the next two weeks are sure to be the best of the year, as long as DeChambeau isn’t putting that green jacket on Sunday — I’m kidding kind of.
It was nice to get a glimpse of normalcy in Houston this week with fans there, but the Masters won’t have any fans. I rather do this to keep the golfers safe, but it’s going to be odd.
A silent Masters. No roars when anyone sinks a birdie putt or awes when someone has a ball lip-out of the hole. It’s going to be odd, but with cases rising daily, it’s good to be safe.
Regardless, you can bet I will be glued to the television watching every single moment of it. I think the Masters is going to turn around the live-sporting event for those who are over not having fans. At the same time, with COVID-19 still around, it’s ok to be safe. That’s why I’m excited to see all the things Augusta National and CBS have implemented, especially with ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday.
There are supposed to be so many things. My only complaint is not being able to purchase that $150 patron package with all that fun Masters stuff for my watch party on Saturday. I mean, come on, Augusta National, it’s 2020 — no fans are there, so make it available to everyone. Sales would have been through the roof.
It’s Masters week, for crying out loud. We should all be excited and buzzing with talk about who could win it.
And in all honesty, it’s the only thing keeping me from caring about the lack of offensive production from the Bulldogs, so I’m milking it.
Golf has become such a crucial part of my life in the last year, and it’s almost a year into this crazy journey. After the end of Georgia’s game on Saturday, I found myself saying, well, at least I got the Masters.
We’ve seen two major championships, and two guys win them who very few thought would be hoisting trophies.
Then again, they didn’t have to deal with thousands of eyes on them during those Sunday rounds. I’m not taking away what they did. DeChambeau is breaking golf — though not in a good way and Collin Morikawa played phenomenally.
Still, the underlying question of what if fans were there will forever be there for me in terms of those two major wins.
As crazy as 2020 has been, the Masters could follow in being wild and unpredictable. The forecast for Augusta this week predicts rain and a little more rain. It’ll be reasonably warm, but that rain will challenge the golfers.
This course can take it out of a golfer if they’re not careful, and with rain in the forecast, that could be the case. While I enjoy seeing guys who haven’t won majors before winning them, I think we all need to see some classic Augusta National golf and see a veteran win it or someone who’s won it before winning it again.
I like Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed this week. However, I’m not counting out the greatest of all time either — I’m just trying not to jinx him.
Regardless of who wins, the long wait is finally over, y’all — it’s Masters week.
For all my fellow Bulldogs out there who love golf, we still have this and in my book trumps everything. It’s what we need after that Jacksonville trip, so enjoy the next week, make some pimento cheese and don that Masters green because it’s here, the Masters is finally here.